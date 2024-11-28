‘Democrats are stealing’: Marjorie Taylor Greene reignites stolen election hoax instead of admitting defeat

Stolen election? Marjorie, c’mon. You can do better. This is old fake news. The Marjorie I know wouldn’t settle for reheating the leftovers of yesterday’s news cycle.

Where’s that conspiracy theorist spark? Where’s the whackjob we all know and love to hate? The one who says that Biden is starting nuclear war with Russia and “Jewish Space Lasers” are to blame for California wildfires? Those lies were inspired. Top-tier conspiracy bullshit. “The Democrats are stealing?” Marjorie, baby, we all know you can do better at being the worst.

Congressman John Duarte was winning but after 22 days of counting ballots he is now losing by 105 votes.



Democrats are stealing another House seat!



Elections nationwide should be one day, paper ballots, and require proof of citizenship with ID!! https://t.co/erOpmddwhk — Marjorie Taylor Greene ?? (@mtgreenee) November 27, 2024

Marjorie, this is embarrassing. Lacks any sort of flare. Who the f*ck is John Duarte anyway? Who cares if he sits on the House? If you’re gonna accuse someone of something they didn’t do, you better accuse someone we all KNOW of something JUICY. Like when you accused Nancy Pelosi of hiring “gazapacho police” to spy on members of Congress. That work of idiocy was truly ingenious.

If Dems have the power to steal elections, why do you think Republicans will control all three branches of government? — Ben Yelin (@byelin) November 27, 2024

See Marjorie, X isn’t impressed. Ben here just broke your theory in one sentence. If you’re gonna tell a lie, it better be so convoluted, so ridiculous, so Charlie Kelly It’s Always Sunny conspiracy wall insane that it takes the good people of the internet the better part of their day to even grasp what it is you’re talking about. You wanna really own the libs? You gotta get them writing paragraphs in the comments attempting to disprove your ideological horseshit. I’m talking multiple Twitter threads. If this latest tepid “election stealing” lie is any indication, the only person you’re owning lately is yourself.

Election denier and conspiracy theorist Marge is now denying another election where a Democratic candidate is winning fairly. — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) November 27, 2024

See Marjorie, this guy gets it. Your act is old. It’s tired. It’s like you trying to impress a modern day Coachella crowd with shitty stomp-clap “ho hey” 2010’s indie. You’re a decade too late. Now listen, you can either see what Ron has to say as a criticism or an opportunity to grow. Go on a little inspiration quest. Lean into your influences. Maybe listen to what your peers have to say. Why, just a few weeks ago your colleague Lauren Boebert was grilling a UFO panel about “underwater alien bases” in front of all of Congress. Are you really gonna let a person you once called a “little bitch” on the House floor do you one better? Because if you are, I know what that makes you. Your words, not mine.

Why are you telling us this? WE KNOW.



You are an elected official, what do you propose to actually do about this?



Are you reading the riot act to Mike Johnson to make HR1 of the new congress an election integrity bill?



Or are you just posting on X? — War for the West (@War4theWest) November 27, 2024

Marjorie even your SUPPORTERS are tired of you. You might have thought that they might have relished the opportunity to dunk on liberals, but they don’t even feel like lacing up their sneakers and playing ball with you anymore. Marjorie, your voters elected you to LEAD them, which means that it’s YOUR JOB to provide them with the most outlandish, bugshit, cracked out, single-braincelled, dumbass, whackjob conspiracies theories that your are able. You need to start taking your role as a conservative politician in the United States’ legislative body seriously and start making things up like the rest of them. Your voters, the legion of braindead Qnon basement-dwellers you serve DEPEND on it. Don’t let them down, Marjorie.

Skippy – she won't do anything because there's no crime. No proof. No evidence.



MTG just makes shit up to try to appear relevant.



This is the woman who believes in Jewish Space Lasers. — Gotta Lovitt (@Got2Lovitt) November 27, 2024

No crime? Marjorie, you gotta make ’em BELIEVE that there was a crime. Otherwise you just look like a sad old nutjob in the twilight of her political career fighting for relevancy in a world that is sure to forget her. But I believe in you, Marjorie. I believe that if you put your mind to it, you could go down in history as one of the worst politicians in American history. Shoot for the moon, Marjorie. You’re sure to land among the garbage.

