‘Unlawful order’: Trump’s administration is sued yet again

Democratic states have already begun pushing back at President Donald Trump’s new executive orders that he signed live from Capital One Arena. Within the first few hours of being in office, Trump signed several executive orders.

Now, leaders from 18 blue states (as well as the District of Columbia and the city of San Francisco) have sued the Trump administration, pushing back at his order against birthright citizenship. This is the second lawsuit filed against Trump’s attack on birthright citizenship, the first filed by immigrant rights advocates. Both of the lawsuits cite that Trump’s order is in violation of the 14th Amendment.

“When we say we’ll defend the rule of law, we mean it,” New Jersey Attorney Gen. Matt Platkin said in a video. In the video, Platkin went on to talk about the “unlawful order [Trump] signed yesterday that rewrote the Constitution, upended centuries of precedent and denied residents of our state and across this country the right that they have in the Constitution to birthright citizenship.”

As the Huff Post pointed out, birthright citizenship was not something Americans came up with. It was derived from English Common Law prior to the writing of our Constitution and our own 14th Amendment was passed in 1866 and ratified in 1868. “There is no exception to the Citizenship Clause’s plain and unconditional grant of U.S. citizenship to all born on American soil and subject to the United States’ sovereign authority,” the claim from the states reads.

The argument is that Trump operated outside of his legal authority. Whether or not the lawsuits move forward, it is a good step by these states taking charge and pushing back at Trump. It would be easier for them to just let the orders go into effective but luckily the state representatives of these states or upholding the views of their citizens and projecting the rights of Americans.

