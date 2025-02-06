‘Unbelievable shame for America’: Trump criticized online for friendliness towards Netanyahu

President Donald Trump played host to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a move that was decried by many. If the hosting of the war criminal itself wasn’t bad enough, the resulting press conference took a turn for the downright horrific.

Recommended Videos

President Trump announced during the press conference that he believes the U.S. should take over and own Gaza to transform it into the “Riviera of the Middle East.” The statement came as a shock to many, including Trump’s own administration and even to Netanyahu himself. Throughout the whole conference, in which Trump suggested the removal of over 2 million Palestinians, stating he would “clean out that whole thing,” Netanyahu could not have looked more smug. The Israeli Prime Minister’s military operations in the Gaza strip have killed close to 50,000 Palestinian civilians since Oct 7, 2023.

While politicians within the United States, as well as world leaders across the world, have been horrified at Trump’s comments, the internet has also been responding to the pair’s interactions. Many saw the deference that Trump gave to Netanyahu as deplorable, considering his zionist genocide has killed tens of thousands of innocent civilians. Clips of Trump pulling out a chair for Netanyahu have circulated on social media and have drawn a scathing response.

One user feels that it is the responsibility of all Western democratic leaders to condemn both Netanyahu and Trump.

Leaders voice their opposition

Leaders globally have condemned Trump’s horrifically inhumane plans for Gaza. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated, “They [Palestinians] must be allowed home, they must be allowed to rebuild, and we should be with them in that rebuild on the way to a two-state solution.” Foreign Ministry spokesman, Christophe Lemoine, stated,

“France reiterates its opposition to any forced displacement of the Palestinian population of Gaza, which would constitute a serious violation of international law, an attack on the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinians, but also a major obstacle to the two-state solution and a major destabilizing factor for our close partners Egypt and Jordan, as well as for the entire region.”

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry stated that it would not normalize ties with Israel without the creation of a Palestinian state. Countries such as Turkey, Iran, Jordan, and Egypt have also expressed their opposition to any form of displacement of Palestinian citizens.

Even Russia and China weighed in on the matter. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that “there are Israeli plans to take full control of the occupied West Bank and attempts to displace Palestinians from the Gaza Strip,” adding, “practicing a policy of collective punishment is a method that Russia rejects.” China’s foreign ministry also said it opposed the forced transfer of the people of Gaza.

This isn’t the first time that Trump has cozied up to controversial leaders. His relationship with Putin has been much discussed, with many believing that Putin has manipulated Trump by appealing to his ego. It would appear that Netanyahu has taken a page out of Putin’s book. Trump looks up to men who wield power without empathy. He sees them as strong and, wanting to be viewed the same way, takes steps to appeal to them; even in a gesture as seemingly small as pulling out a chair.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy