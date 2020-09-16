Um, No, That Wasn’t Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian’s Season 2 Trailer

Never have I been angrier at the internet than when The Mandalorian’s season 2 trailer dropped and everyone saw Sasha Banks and their first thought was “That’s Ahsoka Tano.” Sorry to disappoint, but that … was not Ahsoka. It wasn’t “Ashoka,” either, whoever that is (which was also trending after the trailer dropped).

The Jedi-trained Clone Wars and Rebels character is a fan favorite, and when it was reported that she would be in The Mandalorian, many began to speculate how she’d fit into the show. Here’s the thing: We don’t even know if Ahsoka is in the series, and also, the woman we saw in the trailer? That’s not Rosario Dawson, who’s reportedly playing her if she is. That is WWE superstar Sasha Banks.

But more importantly, we know that it wasn’t Ahsoka, in part because the segment in question was talking about the Jedi, and if we know one thing about her, it’s that she does not identify herself as a Jedi. (And she also left the Jedi Order when she was still a Padawan.)

Also, one can look at Ahsoka in her robes from the animated world and clearly see that is just not what she looks like.

Like please remember what robed Ahsoka looks like thx lmao pic.twitter.com/vnkIrQlsW5 — Preeti Chhibber (@runwithskizzers) September 15, 2020

Now, could Sasha Banks be playing Sabine Wren? Possibly! But to see so many people look at Banks and instantly think she was Ahsoka was … upsetting, mainly because Ahsoka is one of the greatest characters in the Star Wars canon and is easily recognizable.

It was strangely a mix of people angry with how “Ahsoka” looked and others excited about it, when this wasn’t even Ahsoka.

The reactions to Mando trailer has taught me one thing: There is a very large number of people who know Ahsoka by name, but have never seen a single image of the character ever in their life. That’s the only way I can rationalize the number of “Yo is that Ahsoka!” I’ve seen. pic.twitter.com/khQMldITT1 — PunisherGNR.45 (@PunisherGNR45) September 15, 2020

Ahsoka Tano’s defining visual features even while hooded: Orange skin, white face markings, big head tails. The hooded figure in The Mandalorian trailer: Human skin, no face markings, flat head. The Internet: “YO WAS THAT AHSOKA IN THE MANDALORIAN TRAILER???” pic.twitter.com/Xx77eG5tCL — Calvin and Hobbies (@CalvinAndHobbys) September 15, 2020

So, sorry to the internet, but Ahsoka Tano (or, I guess, “Ashoka”) was not in the trailer, and if you know she’s named Ahsoka but aren’t sure what she looks like, I highly suggest looking her up! She’s one of the best out there, and I’m really excited at the prospect of her joining the live-action world. That doesn’t mean we have to think every woman in a cloak is Ahsoka, though.

(image: Lucasfilm)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com