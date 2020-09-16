comScore

Um, No, That Wasn’t Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian’s Season 2 Trailer

By Rachel LeishmanSep 16th, 2020, 5:17 pm

Ahsoka Tano readies to fight

Never have I been angrier at the internet than when The Mandalorian’s season 2 trailer dropped and everyone saw Sasha Banks and their first thought was “That’s Ahsoka Tano.” Sorry to disappoint, but that … was not Ahsoka. It wasn’t “Ashoka,” either, whoever that is (which was also trending after the trailer dropped).

The Jedi-trained Clone Wars and Rebels character is a fan favorite, and when it was reported that she would be in The Mandalorian, many began to speculate how she’d fit into the show. Here’s the thing: We don’t even know if Ahsoka is in the series, and also, the woman we saw in the trailer? That’s not Rosario Dawson, who’s reportedly playing her if she is. That is WWE superstar Sasha Banks.

But more importantly, we know that it wasn’t Ahsoka, in part because the segment in question was talking about the Jedi, and if we know one thing about her, it’s that she does not identify herself as a Jedi. (And she also left the Jedi Order when she was still a Padawan.)

ahsoka I am no jedi

Also, one can look at Ahsoka in her robes from the animated world and clearly see that is just not what she looks like.

Now, could Sasha Banks be playing Sabine Wren? Possibly! But to see so many people look at Banks and instantly think she was Ahsoka was … upsetting, mainly because Ahsoka is one of the greatest characters in the Star Wars canon and is easily recognizable.

It was strangely a mix of people angry with how “Ahsoka” looked and others excited about it, when this wasn’t even Ahsoka.

So, sorry to the internet, but Ahsoka Tano (or, I guess, “Ashoka”) was not in the trailer, and if you know she’s named Ahsoka but aren’t sure what she looks like, I highly suggest looking her up! She’s one of the best out there, and I’m really excited at the prospect of her joining the live-action world. That doesn’t mean we have to think every woman in a cloak is Ahsoka, though.

