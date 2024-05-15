Taylor Swift performing songs from The Tortured Poets Department during the Eras Tour
(Kevin Mazur / TAS24 / Getty)
Here Are All of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour European Dates So You Can Follow Along Online

Published: May 15, 2024 01:43 pm

Planning on living vicariously through Taylor Swift’s ongoing stadium tour this summer? Here’s what you need to know about the Eras Tour Europe dates.

I’ll also list the local time at each tour stop in relation to Greenwich Mean Time. (If you’ve never seen that before, the Prime Meridian that determines GMT is located in the Greenwich borough of London, though since it is a dividing line most of London is actually GMT+1, meaning one hour ahead of GMT. In the United States “Eastern Standard Time” is GMT-4, they are four hours behind GMT, and “Pacific Standard Time” is GMT-8, eight hours behind. Why am I explaining all of this? We’re supposed to be talking about Taylor Swift.)

If you’re not in the mood for math, you can also click the times below to be taken to a “what time is it in ___” Google result for your convenience. That way, you’ll know exactly when to tune into social media for the latest acoustic set/secret songs and other Eras updates.

The European era of the Eras tour opened in Paris, and as fans across the world discovered in horror shock it’s a totally different show this summer. We knew that The Tortured Poets Department would mix things up, but things are majorly different. What else is in store? Well, Taylor’s famous for her Fourth of July parties, and this year she’ll be in a party city. But not, like, a Party City. You get it. There are Olympic stadiums, old cities galore, and an extended stay in Germany. Oh, and the opener for the entire European leg of the 2024 tour, by the way, is Paramore. What a treat!

Paris, France – May 9-12 

Venue: Paris La Defense Arena
Local Time: GMT+2

Stockholm, Sweden – May 17-19

Venue: Friends Arena
Local Time: GMT+2

Lisbon, Portugal – May 24-25

Venue: Estádio da Luz
Local Time: GMT+1

Madrid, Spain – May 29-30

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu
Local Time: GMT+2

Lyon, France – June 2-3

Venue: Groupama Stadium
Local Time: GMT+2

Edinburgh, Scotland – June 8-9

Venue: Groupama Stadium
Local Time: GMT+1

Liverpool, England – June 13-15

Venue: Anfield
Local Time: GMT+1

Cardiff, Wales – June 18

Venue: Principality Stadium
Local Time: GMT+1

London, England – June 21-23

Venue: Wembley Stadium
Local Time: GMT+1

Dublin, Ireland – June 28-30

Venue: Aviva Stadium
Local Time: GMT+1

Amsterdam, Netherlands – July 4-6

Venue: Johan Cruijff Arena
Local Time: GMT+2

Zurich, Switzerland – July 9-10

Venue: Letzigrund Stadion
Local Time: GMT+2

Milan, Italy – July 13-14

Venue: San Siro
Local Time: GMT+2

Gelsenkirchen, Germany – July 17-19

Venue: Veltins Arena
Local Time: GMT+2

Hamburg, Germany – July 23-24

Venue: Volksparkstadion
Local Time: GMT+2

Munich, Germany – July 27-28

Venue: Olympiastadion München
Local Time: GMT+2

Warsaw, Poland – August 1-3

Venue: PGE Narodowy – National Stadium
Local Time: GMT+2

Vienna, Austria – August 8-10

Venue: Ernst Happel Stadion
Local Time: GMT+2

London, England – August 15-20

Venue: Wembley Stadium
Local Time: GMT+1

So she didn’t really say “so long, London” (couldn’t resist) in June because she’s back in August for an even longer stay! Hey, “August” is another song title! And thus ends the Eras Tour’s not-so-cruel summer in Europe!

