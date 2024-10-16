Brett and Eddy from TwoSet Violin abruptly retires from YouTube and leaves fans in shock
TwoSet Violin
Category:
Big on the Internet
News

‘I am a child of divorce’: TwoSet Violin’s mysterious declaration has fans wondering if this is the end of an era

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|

Published: Oct 16, 2024 04:13 am

Unlike Brett Yang and Eddy Chen’s April Fools Day video, this isn’t a joke. TwoSet Violin’s unexpected departure from YouTube left fans from all over the world in shock.

Recommended Videos

In an Instagram post, the duo confirmed everyone’s disheartening suspicion. The post wrote, “This will be the last piece of content we post as TwoSet Violin. It’s been a wild ride with you all for the last 11 years. We’ve all grown up together and it’s kinda surreal that we’re ending our chapter here.”

Their official TwoSet Violin account also tweeted a simple heart emoji. Brett and Eddy did not elaborate on the cause of their sudden leave from YouTube. Additionally, fans noticed many videos from the YouTube channel were missing. The duo also cleared their personal Instagram pages.

This better be a prank

While fans crave an explanation, this is the end of the road for this legendary pair of violin YouTubers. The lack of explanation had fans crushed. One wrote, “I am a child of divorce.”

It’s not a statement any of us TwoSet Violin fans could argue with—we’d grown up with Brett and Eddy’s entertaining, yet oftentimes educational videos. Many have casually learned about violins despite never having seriously studied music in their lives.

Those of us who’ve played instruments were motivated to keep learning. After all, we’d be compared to a fictional character named “Ling Ling,” who practices the violin 40 hours a day. Eddie himself has a video dressed up as an Asian mom who threateningly watched her child study, practice, and work for four hours straight.

Who’s going to compete against Davie504 now that TwoSet Violin is gone? Where else are we going to get classical music meme references from? Fans are still hoping that this is all but another prank—but even Brett and Eddy’s April Fools video has been deleted from the channel.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.
linkedin