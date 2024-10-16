Unlike Brett Yang and Eddy Chen’s April Fools Day video, this isn’t a joke. TwoSet Violin’s unexpected departure from YouTube left fans from all over the world in shock.

In an Instagram post, the duo confirmed everyone’s disheartening suspicion. The post wrote, “This will be the last piece of content we post as TwoSet Violin. It’s been a wild ride with you all for the last 11 years. We’ve all grown up together and it’s kinda surreal that we’re ending our chapter here.”

Their official TwoSet Violin account also tweeted a simple heart emoji. Brett and Eddy did not elaborate on the cause of their sudden leave from YouTube. Additionally, fans noticed many videos from the YouTube channel were missing. The duo also cleared their personal Instagram pages.

This better be a prank

how are we feeling linglings? pic.twitter.com/n036Xmx8oS — ivan | twoset divorce era ? (@ivan_kotyonok) October 15, 2024

While fans crave an explanation, this is the end of the road for this legendary pair of violin YouTubers. The lack of explanation had fans crushed. One wrote, “I am a child of divorce.”

It’s not a statement any of us TwoSet Violin fans could argue with—we’d grown up with Brett and Eddy’s entertaining, yet oftentimes educational videos. Many have casually learned about violins despite never having seriously studied music in their lives.

Those of us who’ve played instruments were motivated to keep learning. After all, we’d be compared to a fictional character named “Ling Ling,” who practices the violin 40 hours a day. Eddie himself has a video dressed up as an Asian mom who threateningly watched her child study, practice, and work for four hours straight.

Who’s going to compete against Davie504 now that TwoSet Violin is gone? Where else are we going to get classical music meme references from? Fans are still hoping that this is all but another prank—but even Brett and Eddy’s April Fools video has been deleted from the channel.

