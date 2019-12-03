Twitter Loves Black Widow, and … Same

Black Widow is a movie that many of us have been waiting for since May of 2010, when Natasha Romanoff came crashing into the life of Tony Stark and took over as one of our favorite movie heroes. Now, with the trailer drop for her standalone movie, Twitter has been reacting as if this isn’t something we’ve spent nearly ten years waiting for.

Many of us have taken to our accounts to share our love for the character, the trailer, and the new characters that are coming into our lives now that Natasha is going back to her roots to explore her past. She may have found a new family before Captain America: Civil War, but her family from her past with the Red Room is coming back, and it’s exciting to see!

SHE SHE SHE SHE SHE SHE SHE SHE SHE SHE SHE SHE SHE SHE SHE SHE SHE SHE SHE SHE SHE SHE SHE SHE SHE SHE SHE SHE SHE SHE SHE SHE SHE SHE SHE SHE #BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/KImEnjUhoL — hannah (@lillseb) December 3, 2019

How I’ve missed her… She looks so good when she’s not dead. #BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/4FADiGeVcB — (@itsjustanx) December 3, 2019

A long time coming! I can’t wait to see this! #BlackWidow https://t.co/RmfkGmbldT — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 3, 2019

we have to stan harder than before#BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/jxvBsiuk0Y — best of marvel women (@marvelwomxn) December 3, 2019

Oh, so Florence Pugh is now an MCU action star? Ok yes I will be watching the hell out of #BlackWidow. First trailer: https://t.co/m4HSa5tW85 pic.twitter.com/OrdOxhQQFg — Zack Sharf (@ZSharf) December 3, 2019

The action scenes look like some of the best Marvel has done, love everything about this. #BlackWidow https://t.co/PVHZaapxru — Thomas Polito (@thomas_polito) December 3, 2019

the only 10 year challenge that matters #blackwidow pic.twitter.com/r6tGknNTdP — sydney (@wandasmaximof) December 3, 2019

They’re so powerful, God is definitely a woman #BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/Wu8k8Hcnwc — Ven -8 days (@hiddlesgold) December 3, 2019

The #BlackWidow title sequence is such a serve….Maybe the best in MCU pic.twitter.com/pm4vmNInFb — Pop Crave (@popcrayye) December 3, 2019

The reason why I’m excited for #BlackWidow is because I’ve grown up reading the comics & fell in love with HER ORIGIN STORY. She has been conditioned to be this cold & ruthless spy but overcame that & found/built a new FAMILY.

Such a complex character!

pic.twitter.com/TkpITYSHKf — Nat ✨ Brie Larson (@brie_sparkles) December 3, 2019

I would YEET Clint a thousand times just to save Natasha #BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/Q8OJ2cEzyT — Kira Figs (@KiraFigs) December 3, 2019

DAVID HARBOUR AS THE RED GUARDIAN IN #BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/rjxg5S8kDV — luu (@hiddlesevan) December 3, 2019

One of the best parts about this, though, is the reactions pointing out that this was a movie that should have happened back in 2012/2013.

I can’t think about Black Widow without thinking about how WILD the fandom would have gone for this movie… in exactly 2013. https://t.co/3YTDqKuf5o — Susana Polo (@NerdGerhl) December 3, 2019

I really do think that the time for this movie has passed but I do wonder what it’ll add to the MCU. We probably couldn’t have had a new Black Widow running around the MCU, say, back in 2013. https://t.co/DseQ40PL1U — James-The Arc Blog (@arc_blog) December 3, 2019

Idk if ppl are done with the MCU or if it’s not cool anymore or whatever but i have waited sINCE FUCKING 2013 FOR THIS MOVIE GIVE ME BLACK WIDOW OR GIVE ME BLACK WIDOW — blondewon step on my windpipe (@lovemeanspoison) December 3, 2019

Ben Whishaw overshadowing a Black Widow trailer on my feed? What kind of 2012 pipe dream is this? — Leah Marilla Thomas (@leahmarilla) December 3, 2019

Ahh I’ve watched this so many times today already and I can’t believe we’re finally getting a Black Widow movie. It really feels like 2012 https://t.co/ly9jKwe2dq — maisie (@shes_biochem) December 3, 2019

Internet: Here is a Black Widow movie trailer

Me: omg did we just travel back in time to 2012 when people actually wanted such a thing!? — irl bathtub geralt (@mk_patter) December 3, 2019

To be fair, this is one movie that, yes, is arriving a lot later than we wanted, but it’s something that I, along with a lot of Twitter, am excited for. Black Widow comes out in May 2020, and I can’t wait.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

