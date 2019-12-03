comScore

Twitter Loves Black Widow, and … Same

By Rachel LeishmanDec 3rd, 2019, 2:32 pm

Natasha romanoff in black widow

Black Widow is a movie that many of us have been waiting for since May of 2010, when Natasha Romanoff came crashing into the life of Tony Stark and took over as one of our favorite movie heroes. Now, with the trailer drop for her standalone movie, Twitter has been reacting as if this isn’t something we’ve spent nearly ten years waiting for.

Many of us have taken to our accounts to share our love for the character, the trailer, and the new characters that are coming into our lives now that Natasha is going back to her roots to explore her past. She may have found a new family before Captain America: Civil War, but her family from her past with the Red Room is coming back, and it’s exciting to see!

One of the best parts about this, though, is the reactions pointing out that this was a movie that should have happened back in 2012/2013.

To be fair, this is one movie that, yes, is arriving a lot later than we wanted, but it’s something that I, along with a lot of Twitter, am excited for. Black Widow comes out in May 2020, and I can’t wait.

