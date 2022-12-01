Twitter is Reeling From The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Trailer

Marvel finally unveiled the trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 at the 2022 Comic Con Experience, and fans are not ready. I mean, we’re ready, but we’re not emotionally prepared, as Twitter’s first reactions to the trailer make clear.

Guardians of the Galaxy is known as one of Marvel’s more humorous and light-hearted franchises, but the series has never been afraid to lean into its more emotional moments, too. The new trailer promises a lot of emotional weight, with several shots of characters crying and many hints that at least one Guardian isn’t going to make it out alive.

It’s time to face the music.



Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 that just debuted at Brazil Comic Con #CCXP2022. Only in theaters May 5, 2023. #GotGVol3 pic.twitter.com/eweS6lwsGp — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 1, 2022

Many Twitter users are reeling from all the hints that someone’s going to die—or that some other tragedy is going to occur. We may want to smuggle boxes of tissues into theaters, because this movie is going to destroy us.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 gonna break me oh FUCK pic.twitter.com/9Qbylk3F38 — Ty ➃ (@ClobberinTyme) December 1, 2022

Many fans, including our own Rachel Leishman, are especially worried about the fate of our beloved Rocket Raccoon, especially after that monologue at the end of the trailer in which he talks about “flying away together” into “the forever.” ROCKET. DON’T SAY STUFF LIKE THAT. WE NEED YOU IN OUR LIVES.

I'm going to sue @JamesGunn over this trailer because if I have to say goodbye to my good sweet boy… #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 pic.twitter.com/ounFSEGwVT — Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) December 1, 2022

What’s more, we’re going to see Rocket as a teeny lil’ baby, being experimented on by the scientists who transform him into the talking, gun-toting Rocket we’ve all come to know. Who wants to see a frightened baby raccoon being harmed? Yay!

How can marvel vfx artists sit there for weeks rendering a baby raccoon getting tortured?#GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 pic.twitter.com/fy1z8Xk1dM — jimmy (final arc) (@jimmysukehiro) December 1, 2022

BUT, it looks like Rocket might meet an old friend from his experimentation days, so at least his story will (hopefully) have some joy in it.

If you asked yourself, "Gee, I wonder if Tara flipped out seeing Rocket hugging a river otter?" The answer is: Yes. Yes, I most certainly did. #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 pic.twitter.com/5xe6eOuQ2U — Tara Bennett (@TaraDBennett) December 1, 2022

And, of course, fans are excited about the return of Gamora. In Avengers: Infinity War, Gamora was killed by Thanos, but a past version of her was brought back in Avengers: Endgame. That version never joined the Guardians or had a relationship with Peter, though, so Peter will spend part of Vol. 3 searching for her as she works with the Ravagers.

she means so much to me i’m about to be absolutely insufferable #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 #GOTG3 pic.twitter.com/Vc7E5dT6aq — jessie‎‎ ᗢ (@RH4ENYRAS) December 1, 2022

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 comes out in theaters May 5, 2023. Don’t forget those tissues.

(featured image: Marvel)

