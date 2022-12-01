Twitter Has a Lot of Feelings About the ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Trailer

It seems like Christmas came on December 1 this year. In one day, we got the first official trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 AND the first trailer for Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny. There are lots of emotions running high from these short videos. For lifelong Indiana Jones fans like myself, it is so amazing to see Harrison Ford back in the iconic fedora.

Although the original three Indiana Jones films elicit strong nostalgic emotions for most of us, the 4th installment hurt many of us deeply. Many fans are wondering if they can trust the new film to deliver and not disappoint. Looking into Ford’s beautiful de-aged eyes, I sure do want to trust again. And so does Twitter.

The return of Indiana Jones

The trailer showed the return of Harrison Ford as the titular Indiana Jones, still working as a professor but questioning whether his adventuring days are over. John Rhys-Davies also returns as Shallah, who tempts Indiana back for another chaotic quest for a mystical object. Phoebe Waller-Bridge joins the family as Indiana’s goddaughter. Honestly, the trailer looks fantastic and makes me feel like a kid again.

Twitter also had a lot of thoughts and feelings about seeing the whip and fedora again.

Indiana Jones 5 better have a scene worthy of traumatising virtually every child who watches it pic.twitter.com/LY6qp9KAXD — Ben IS 18‼️‼️‼️ (@The_GM_is_God) November 19, 2022

I’m crying ?… he is really back. LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO



Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Official Trailer (2023) Harrison… https://t.co/UsoiCsLeYc via @YouTube — Jake Davila (@_jeiku2002) December 1, 2022

One of my biggest hopes for this film is that it will make punching out Nazis fashionable again. It never should have gone out of style.



INDIANA JONES AND THE THE DIAL OF DESTINY Trailer (2023) Indiana Jones 5 https://t.co/4WB5hjRAWq via @YouTube — Jeff O'Handley, Author-Powerless (@JeffOHandley) December 1, 2022

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – Official Trailer (2023) Harrison… https://t.co/kJNb0crEYM via @YouTube



I’m gonna cry in the theater — Thurston Chevrolet (@ExMCMXCIV) December 1, 2022

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”



I’m definitely going to see this, despite how truly awful Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Childhood Memories Being Viciously Stamped Upon was. https://t.co/lD1wno1wPN — The Dark Knight (@CityJohn) December 1, 2022

Me at 0:01: Oh, Christ, not another one.



Me at 1:43: Yeah, okay, whatever. I'm in.



Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny | Official Trailer https://t.co/45qEsYjhmJ via @YouTube — Paul Vigna (@paulvigna) December 1, 2022

I love a man who loves to punch nazis #IndianaJones pic.twitter.com/nr64uyob6O — Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) December 1, 2022

Despite all the rejoicing, many people had questions about the title.

So Spielberg has had all these years and "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" is the best title he could come up with? Lame ? pic.twitter.com/iqbWyVAj5n — The Beloved Debs (@McDebida) December 1, 2022

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny has got to be a joke film title right? https://t.co/k9KAbY8781 — Lizard (@AmericanLizard) December 1, 2022

Personally, I don’t really care what the title is; I’ve just missed Dr. Jones. With all that is wrong in the world, seeing Indy again made things feel a little better. Seeing him punch a Nazi felt like maybe we can start pushing things in the right direction again.

nothing more poetic than releasing the indiana jones 5 trailer, a movie about punching nazis, on the same day a celebrity talks about how much he loves hitler.

also

nazis are the worst

incase that wasn’t clear — Jazzy Josh (@JoshuaTheDuck11) December 2, 2022

