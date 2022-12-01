Twitter Has a Lot of Feelings About the ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Trailer
Let's all celebrate Indy's return by punching a Nazi!
It seems like Christmas came on December 1 this year. In one day, we got the first official trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 AND the first trailer for Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny. There are lots of emotions running high from these short videos. For lifelong Indiana Jones fans like myself, it is so amazing to see Harrison Ford back in the iconic fedora.
Although the original three Indiana Jones films elicit strong nostalgic emotions for most of us, the 4th installment hurt many of us deeply. Many fans are wondering if they can trust the new film to deliver and not disappoint. Looking into Ford’s beautiful de-aged eyes, I sure do want to trust again. And so does Twitter.
The return of Indiana Jones
The trailer showed the return of Harrison Ford as the titular Indiana Jones, still working as a professor but questioning whether his adventuring days are over. John Rhys-Davies also returns as Shallah, who tempts Indiana back for another chaotic quest for a mystical object. Phoebe Waller-Bridge joins the family as Indiana’s goddaughter. Honestly, the trailer looks fantastic and makes me feel like a kid again.
Twitter also had a lot of thoughts and feelings about seeing the whip and fedora again.
Despite all the rejoicing, many people had questions about the title.
Personally, I don’t really care what the title is; I’ve just missed Dr. Jones. With all that is wrong in the world, seeing Indy again made things feel a little better. Seeing him punch a Nazi felt like maybe we can start pushing things in the right direction again.
