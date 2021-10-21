comScore Twitter Celebrates Wonder Woman's 80th Birthday
Twitter Celebrates Wonder Woman’s 80th Birthday!

Thank you, Diana.

By Rachel LeishmanOct 21st, 2021, 1:47 pm
 

Wonder Woman pictures

Today, my favorite girl turns 80 years old. Wonder Woman was first introduced on October 21st, 1941 and has since been a beacon of hope, strength, love, and truth for those who read her comics, watch her in media, and treasure her story.

In my experience growing up, Wonder Woman was always about seeing a woman be one of the strongest members of the Justice League. It was always Clark Kent and Diana Prince leading the pack (strength-wise) for me and it made me feel like I could do anything I set my mind to.

Over the years, we have met an amazing and expanding cast of Amazonians like Nubia, and the world of Themyscira has continued to grow in the comics ‘verse. But it hasn’t been an easy route for Diana Prince. Her journey into the live-action, tentpole-movie world took a long while. Several of her male counterparts in the Justice League had film franchises time and time again, while Diana Prince first stepped foot on the big screen in the 2017 film Wonder Woman from director Patty Jenkins. That movie was a triumph both critically and at the box office, showing us all what we’d been missing.

Diana, for me, has always been a perfect hero to look up to. She stands for truth, she’s strong, and she doesn’t let her compassion fade despite seeing decades of horror pass before her. She is driven by her heart and inspires us all to find the hope within ourselves to keep going on and help those around us at every chance we have.

I owe a lot to Wonder Woman. My sense of compassion, my drive, my need to do something good in this world. It all comes from loving Diana Prince at such a young age, something I try to pass on to the young women in my life. I buy my nieces things about Wonder Woman, and I talk to them about the character, because I want them to learn those same lessons that Diana gave to me. So on her 80th birthday, the Internet is celebrating our favorite Amazon and what she taught us.

Twitter shared their love for Diana Prince as well.

Happy 80th, Diana. Here’s to 80 more years.

(image: Warner Bros.)

