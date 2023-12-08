One of the Year’s Best Game-to-TV Adaptations Is Officially Returning for Season 2

In a world filled with fantastic, yet, let’s face it, slightly grim and dramatic, game-to-TV adaptations, Twisted Metal shone as a beacon of humor and brightness, even with all the gore. Now that its renewal has been confirmed, we look at what to expect from season two.

The last few years have witnessed a rise in game-to-TV adaptations that haven’t totally sucked. From the award-winning The Last of Us to the phenomenal animated series Arcane, we have been truly blessed with some fantastic storytelling inspired by the games we love so much. There has been one issue though: They’ve all been a bit grim.

The fun game adaptions seem to have made their way to film instead, with The Super Mario Bros. Movie becoming the second biggest box-office hit of the year The exception in the TV sphere has been Peacock’s series Twisted Metal. Based on the Playstation game of the same name, the show has delivered comedy, action, and adventure in excess. Anthony Mackie took the lead role as John Doe and is superbly supported by Stephanie Beatriz as Quiet, and Joe Seanoa and Will Arnett as the body and voice, respectively, of the twisted Sweet Tooth.

The season renewal was announced by Mackie at this year’s The Game Awards where the show had been nominated for Best Adaption. Peacock also released a video sharing the announcement, featuring Sweet Tooth acting his usual psychotic self.

The showrunner, Michael Jonathan Smith released his own statement, which was shared by TV Line, not long after to thank fans of the show.

“I have to give a Sweet Tooth-sized thank you to our incredible fans. I read every comment and was so blown away by everyone’s love, support, and rabid enthusiasm for a paper bag. We are beyond thankful we get to continue the story of John Doe, Quiet, and Sweet Tooth as they face off against familiar faces and new grim foes in the long-awaited Twisted Metal tournament. The mixtape is made, and I’m thrilled to get back on the road with our stellar cast and crew.”

What will season 2 be about?

Though it’s still too early to know what to expect just yet, we can imagine that season two of Twisted Metal will start from where season one left off, with the final episode hinting at an inter-city tournament. Though the final episode saw John, Quiet, and Sweet Tooth separated, we have to assume that they will find their way back to one another eventually, especially given the news Quiet received regarding her and John’s previously unknown connection.

Who is returning for season 2?

Image via Peacock

Given that Mackie made the announcement, and is the lead, it’s safe to assume he will be back for some more punishment in season 2 of Twisted Metal. Both Seanoa and Arnett should also return given they were used for the promotional material for the season’s renewal. Beatriz will also likely (hopefully!) be back, though how her character will make her way back to John is yet to be seen.

Another character we can hope to see more of is the conniving Raven (Neve Campbell), given that entering the inter-city race is her idea. One character’s fate was left a little ambiguous at the end of season one, with the cruel Agent Stone’s (Thomas Haden Church) death delivered off-screen, which means the door is open for him to return.

Other fan-favorite characters from the game, Calypso Dollface, and Axel are also set to make an appearance in the second season according to Screen Rant.

When can we expect Twisted Metal season two?

No information has yet been released that could give any indication as to when the second season will appear, but given that the show was a great success for Peacock, we doubt they’ll sit on their laurels with it.

(featured image: Peacock)

