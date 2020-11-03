comScore

Let’s Distract Ourselves With Some of Our Favorite TV/Film Kisses

By Rachel LeishmanNov 3rd, 2020, 3:41 pm

ben and leslie kissing on parks

Kisses can make your soul feel lighter. I’m not talking about actually swapping spit with someone but, rather, watching two fictional characters make out. So today, when everything feels like doom and gloom, let’s take a moment to look at some smooches to make us a little happier.

Author Robin Stevens decided to bring some joy to the Twitter timeline today, meaning she asked followers to share their favorite television kisses, and now there’s just a thread of attractive people making out for our soul.

From there, Twitter delivered with some incredible choices for best kiss.

(I will note that there is no sass in this next one, for me. I just want Angel, Spike, and Giles to all live together and fall in love.)

But there are so many other kisses out there in the world that make us feel all tingly and maybe make me want to fall in love. I asked the staff of The Mary Sue for their picks from film and television, so let’s take a look at some of our favorite kisses out there.

To start, here is a beautiful video dedicated to the relationship between Brittany Pierce and Santana Lopez on Glee.

Now that you’re in the kissing mood, let’s begin. First, there is Ned and Chuck from Pushing Daisies with their plastic wrap kiss.

pushing daisies kiss

(NBC)

To continue down our comedy love route, there’s Ben and Leslie from Parks and Recreation.

parks ben and leslie

(NBC)

Chidi and Eleanor on The Good Place.

Chidi and Eleanor kiss

(NBC)

Jake and Amy on Brooklyn 99.

jake and amy kiss

(NBC)

Here is a gif of David and Patrick’s first kiss on Schitt’s Creek but also a video of Patrick singing “Simply the Best” to David Rose so that we can also CRY.

david and patrick kiss

(PopTV)

Jim and Pam on The Office.

jim and pam kiss

(NBC)

Alex and Piper kissing in Orange is the New Black.

And Poussey and Soso.

Kurt and Blaine kissing on Glee.

Glee

(Fox)

Switching genres, let’s start with the best Malec kiss from Shadowhunters.

Malec kiss shadowhunters

(Freeform)

Nikita and Michael’s first kiss from Nikita.

Nikita and Michael kiss

(the CW)

Catra and Adora’s kiss from She-Ra!

Catra/Adora

(Netflix)

Sara Lance and Ava Sharpe on Legends of Tomorrow.

This incredible kiss from Yuri on Ice.

There’s also Veronica and Logan’s first kiss on Veronica Mars.

Nicole and Waverly’s first kiss on Wynonna Earp.

And Lucifer Morningstar and Chloe Decker on Lucifer.

And just for our own pain, here is Rose Tyler and the tenth Doctor kissing on Doctor Who.

doctor who rose/ten kiss

(BBC)

But wait, there’s more! Didn’t think we forgot movie kisses, did you?

First up, here is Steve Trevor and Diana Prince kissing in Wonder Woman.

For the sheer cuteness (minus bees) here is the kiss from My Girl.

my girl kiss

(Columbia Pictures)

To keep us in our feels, here is the beach kiss from the 2016 film Moonlight.

Moonlight kiss

(A24)

Jack and Ennis kissing in Brokeback Mountain.

brokeback mountain kiss

(Focus Features)

Robert Downey Jr. and Marisa Tomei making out in Only You.

And for my sweet little heart, here is MJ and Peter kissing in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

MJ and Peter kiss

(Marvel Entertainment)

Here is a gif of Finn and Poe where Poe bites his lip at Finn since Disney is COWARDS and did not give us the Finn/Poe endgame we deserved in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Poe Dameron in The Force Awakens

(Lucasfilm)

Anyway, here is Sebastian Stan as Jack Benjamin kissing a shoe in the 2009 show Kings.

Jack Benjamin shoe kiss

(NBC)

Did your favorite make the list? Let us know what kisses you adore in the comments below!

(image: NBC)

