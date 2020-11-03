Let’s Distract Ourselves With Some of Our Favorite TV/Film Kisses

Kisses can make your soul feel lighter. I’m not talking about actually swapping spit with someone but, rather, watching two fictional characters make out. So today, when everything feels like doom and gloom, let’s take a moment to look at some smooches to make us a little happier.

Author Robin Stevens decided to bring some joy to the Twitter timeline today, meaning she asked followers to share their favorite television kisses, and now there’s just a thread of attractive people making out for our soul.

As we are all frantically trying to distract ourselves today, and as my plans tonight is to watch New Girl for eight hours straight as the results start to come in, I ask you now to do your duty for the nation, nay, the world, and share your favourite TV or film kisses here. pic.twitter.com/kF89UlLz5H — Robin Stevens (@redbreastedbird) November 3, 2020

From there, Twitter delivered with some incredible choices for best kiss.

The Mindy Project when Mindy and Danny first kissed after all that tension… pic.twitter.com/w7DrPW8vcY — Lucy (@ChooseYA) November 3, 2020

Always this. Fell completely in love with both Holly Golightly and George Peppard (those blue eyes). Already adored Audrey Hepburn, such a beautiful soul. ❤️💋 pic.twitter.com/qNwLEvyhUK — Lou Purdy (@Loulibabes) November 3, 2020

‘Nice guys don’t kiss like that.’ ‘Oh yes they f*cking do.’ pic.twitter.com/syyjSLiQwC — Laura Taylor (@writerlaurarose) November 3, 2020

(I will note that there is no sass in this next one, for me. I just want Angel, Spike, and Giles to all live together and fall in love.)

This for pure sass reasons. pic.twitter.com/NQ51nOUWQ8 — Corpse Girl 🖤💜 (@gemlovesbooks) November 3, 2020

Portrait of a Lady on Fire kiss! pic.twitter.com/iMFH8nBDj4 — Charlie 🏳️‍🌈 (@charlieinabook) November 3, 2020

Got to start with Jake and Amy. pic.twitter.com/JrJzawm9bD — Sarah Shaffi (@sarahshaffi) November 3, 2020

Still ever so obsessed with how good this was… pic.twitter.com/WhYYUBntgY — Helen🙋🏻‍♀️ (@prince_helen) November 3, 2020

But there are so many other kisses out there in the world that make us feel all tingly and maybe make me want to fall in love. I asked the staff of The Mary Sue for their picks from film and television, so let’s take a look at some of our favorite kisses out there.

To start, here is a beautiful video dedicated to the relationship between Brittany Pierce and Santana Lopez on Glee.

Now that you’re in the kissing mood, let’s begin. First, there is Ned and Chuck from Pushing Daisies with their plastic wrap kiss.

To continue down our comedy love route, there’s Ben and Leslie from Parks and Recreation.

Chidi and Eleanor on The Good Place.

Jake and Amy on Brooklyn 99.

Here is a gif of David and Patrick’s first kiss on Schitt’s Creek but also a video of Patrick singing “Simply the Best” to David Rose so that we can also CRY.

Jim and Pam on The Office.

Alex and Piper kissing in Orange is the New Black.

And Poussey and Soso.

Kurt and Blaine kissing on Glee.

Switching genres, let’s start with the best Malec kiss from Shadowhunters.

Nikita and Michael’s first kiss from Nikita.

Catra and Adora’s kiss from She-Ra!

Sara Lance and Ava Sharpe on Legends of Tomorrow.

This incredible kiss from Yuri on Ice.

There’s also Veronica and Logan’s first kiss on Veronica Mars.

Nicole and Waverly’s first kiss on Wynonna Earp.

And Lucifer Morningstar and Chloe Decker on Lucifer.

And just for our own pain, here is Rose Tyler and the tenth Doctor kissing on Doctor Who.

But wait, there’s more! Didn’t think we forgot movie kisses, did you?

First up, here is Steve Trevor and Diana Prince kissing in Wonder Woman.

For the sheer cuteness (minus bees) here is the kiss from My Girl.

To keep us in our feels, here is the beach kiss from the 2016 film Moonlight.

Jack and Ennis kissing in Brokeback Mountain.

Robert Downey Jr. and Marisa Tomei making out in Only You.

And for my sweet little heart, here is MJ and Peter kissing in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Here is a gif of Finn and Poe where Poe bites his lip at Finn since Disney is COWARDS and did not give us the Finn/Poe endgame we deserved in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Anyway, here is Sebastian Stan as Jack Benjamin kissing a shoe in the 2009 show Kings.

Did your favorite make the list? Let us know what kisses you adore in the comments below!

(image: NBC)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com