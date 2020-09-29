Tulsi Gabbard Still Terrible, Now Backing Project Veritas Against Ilhan Omar

Though she is no longer running for President, U.S. Rep Tulsi Gabbard still is grabbing headlines. The potential cult member and alleged Russian asset has been doing everything in her power recently to grab headlines in the worst way, and it’s come, of course, by means of attacking her own party and propping up right-wing baddies like Project Veritas and the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Here’s what’s happening right now with Gabbard. Earlier this month, she introduced legislation to ban so-called ballot harvesting nationwide. What’s that? It’s when a third party gathers ballots for people to deliver to the appropriate election officials. There are various legal restrictions on the practice in individual states, but especially right now, this seems like something we should be supporting, given that the President is trying to destroy the post office during the most important election of our lifetimes that just happens to be going on during a pandemic.

But no, Gabbard seems to be of the Republican mindset when it comes to voting, in that she doesn’t want people to be able to do it easily. There’s no better proof for this than Gabbard’s subsequent endorsement of an “investigation” into ballot harvesting by Project Veritas that targeted Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar and other Somali representatives.

Project Veritas is a right-wing group that uses misleading editing and staged “sting” operations to create videos to promote conservative fear-mongering. They’ve gone after ACORN and Planned Parenthood, and now, they’re joining Donald Trump and the rest of the GOP in transparently racist attacks on Ilhan Omar and other Muslim and Black politicians.

Their latest “exposé” is about the fake issue of ballot harvesting and claims to expose Omar and others by showing “Minneapolis resident Liban Mohamed, the brother of Minneapolis City Council member Jamal Osman, claiming he received money to collect 300 absentee ballots in a single day for his brother’s special election race in Minneapolis’ Sixth Ward last month.” The hit job also contains allegations that Ilhan Omar engaged in ballot harvesting for her primary last month. Thanks to these bogus claims, law enforcement in Minnesota is looking into things.

Not that we should have to say this, but gathering ballots to submit is legal in Minnesota, and in general, anything that helps people vote safely is a good thing. Tulsi Gabbard does not agree.

Project Veritas offers further evidence of the need to ban ballot harvesting. It’s not a partisan issue. It’s been abused to help both R & D candidates, including in North Carolina & California. Please help by telling your congressional rep to pass our bipartisan bill HR8285. https://t.co/AJequVVrzc — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) September 29, 2020

It’s always awesome to see someone who professes to be a Democrat supporting baseless attacks on a Black woman in their own party. It’s even more awesome when the person agreeing with you is … Donald Trump.

This is totally illegal. Hope that the U.S. Attorney in Minnesota has this, and other of her many misdeeds, under serious review??? If not, why not??? We will win Minnesota because of her, and law enforcement. Saved Minneapolis & Iron O Range! https://t.co/yete31P680 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 28, 2020

Gabbard seems far more comfortable with our criminal-in-chief president than any other Democrat, so she’s probably fine with supporting a conspiracy theory that Trump is behind. Remember, she only voted “present” when it came to Trump’s impeachment and, earlier this month, lent her endorsement to the bogus “child sex trafficking” elements of the QAnon conspiracy theory when she trashed the Netflix documentary Cuties.

This is more evidence that Tulsi Gabbard is just … terrible. She poses as a Democrat without supporting other members of her party and enables a fascist, racist President. It’s not surprising that a politician who has cozied up to dictators before would so blindly support Donald Trump and the conspiracy thinking that keeps his racist followers in line, but I just wish she would stop pretending to have any shared moral ground with the party that is trying to oppose him.

(via National Review, image: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

