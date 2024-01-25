Grab Some Tissues Before Watching the Moving Trailer for A24’s ‘Tuesday’

The first trailer for Tuesday has arrived, promising an insightful, beautiful, and original take on the concept of death.

It’s quite unusual for a movie’s first trailer to be so moving and powerful. What’s especially impressive about this emotionally raw first look is that the film marks the directorial debut of Daina Oniunas-Pusić. Not only is it impressive that Pusić’s first movie was picked up by A24, the award-winning studio behind Everything Everywhere All at Once, but even the trailer reflects her beautiful and bold vision. Tuesday has made the rounds at festivals, premiering at the 50th Telluride Film Festival and screening at the BFI London Film Festival. And we’ll have a chance to see Tuesday for ourselves pretty soon.

What to expect from A24’s Tuesday

Although Tuesday already had its world premiere at Telluride in September, it does not yet have a wide release date. A24 has promised that it is “coming soon,” though, meaning it’s likely to drop in the spring or summer. Meanwhile, the official trailer arrived on January 25, 2024.

The trailer for Tuesday teases a tear-jerking drama that follows a single mother navigating her daughter’s terminal illness. Death soon arrives in the form of a talking parrot to prepare the mother for the unfathomable task of letting her daughter go. It’s especially devastating as viewers immediately get a feel for the powerful connection between mother and daughter, including how they’ve learned to adjust to the reality of her illness. However, there’s a big difference between death being on the horizon and Death literally standing before their faces. Based on the trailer, this seems like the kind of movie about life and death that will leave you meditating on the concept long after it has finished.

The trailer also serves as a showcase for the talented cast. Although Julia Louis-Dreyfus is best known for her comedic roles in Seinfeld and Veep and her villain role in the MCU, Tuesday features a much different performance. Louis-Dreyfus leads the film as Zora, the mother who must find the strength to let go of her daughter. Opposite Louis-Dreyfus is Bloodlands star Lola Petticrew as her onscreen daughter, Tuesday. Arinzé Kene is the voice of Death in the film. Also appearing in Tuesday are Leah Harvey as Nurse Billie, Ellie James as Willow, Taru Devani as Ira, Jay Simpson as Spike, Florencia Nunez as Young Tuesday, and David Sibley as Robert.

The official synopsis for Tuesday reads:

A mother (Julia Louis-Dreyfus, in a profoundly moving performance) and her teenage daughter (Lola Petticrew) must confront Death when it arrives in the form of an astonishing talking bird. From debut filmmaker Daina O. Pusić, Tuesday is a heart-rending fairy tale about the echoes of loss and finding resilience in the unexpected.

There are many films about death and grief, but tackling this topic in the form of a modern fairy tale where Death is a magnificent parrot feels original and refreshing. The trailer for Tuesday hints at a winning mixture of comedy and drama, realistically capturing a complicated journey through life and loss. With powerful performances and a unique premise on a complex theme, Tuesday is shaping up to be one of our most anticipated movies of the year.

