Anya Taylor-Joy as Furiosa in 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'
The First Reactions for ‘Furiosa’ Bode Well For the ‘Mad Max’ Franchise

Rachel Leishman
Published: May 7, 2024 02:23 pm

Furiosa is almost here and the first reactions have fans excited! Taking us back to the Wasteland to see the origin of Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy), fans can’t wait to see what George Miller has in store for our girl!

With the movie premiering in Australia already and critics around the United States having seen it, the first reactions are overwhelmingly positive. Especially about Chris Hemsworth’s Dementus and for Taylor-Joy’s take on Furiosa. Are we surprised? When haven’t Hemsworth and Taylor-Joy been great in something?! The early critical response is filled with plenty of brilliant things to say about Miller’s new entry into the Mad Max universe.

“Furiosa is EPIC in every sense of the word! The world building and lore expansion of the Mad Max universe is front and centre to a bombastic film that has some explosive, exciting action. Taylor-Joy is great, but Hemsworth truly shines in a way he hasn’t before!,” Nick’s Flicks Fix wrote on X about the film.

Bill Bria, who has written for sites like /Film and Polygon, also talked about Hemsworth and Taylor-Joy, writing: “LADY AND GENTLEMENS: #Furiosa is myth making at its finest. The most sprawling Mad Max Saga entry returns to the series’ roots: it’s a powerful, moving, gritty tale of revenge in the middle of a world gone wild. Also: windsurfing bombers. Anya Taylor-Joy owns, Hemsworth kills!”

Fandango’s Erik Davis had nothing but praise for the movie, writing: “George Miller’s #Furiosa is powerhouse action filmmaking at its absolute best! A ferocious & relentlessly paced epic that expands the story of Furiosa and the Wasteland while delivering the craziest chases, the most bombastic characters & just plain stunning cinematography.”

I myself have seen Furiosa and my first thought on the movie was that I, a Scorpio, have found my film. (Also that it was epic and beautiful and everything I wanted out of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.) I would also add that if you loved the visuals of Fury Road, this is the movie for you!

It is her time to shine

Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy) looks over her shoulder at the camera with a desert highway in front of her.
(Warner Bros.)

So many of us saw Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron) in Mad Max: Fury Road and fell in love. The savior of Immortan Joe’s brides, Furiosa was trying to take the women of the Citadel back to the Green Place. Her journey (with Tom Hardy’s Max by her side) was one that instantly had us wanting more of her.

So when it was announced that Furiosa was happening? Even better. George Miller spoke at a recent press screening, explaining that this story was already story-boarded and ready to go before Fury Road even started production because they needed to have a story of who Furiosa was to move forward.

Fans have been waiting for her story and now that it is almost here (with very positive reviews from critics), everyone cannot wait to see what Taylor-Joy brings to the role of Furiosa and return to the Wastelands.

