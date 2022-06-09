A ‘Thunderbolts’ Movie Is Happening at Marvel With Jake Schreier Directing

Get ready! According to Deadline, it seems as if Marvel is gearing up to give us a look into a different kind of team as news of a Thunderbolts movie dropped today. News broke that Jake Schreier is directing the film and we don’t really know much past that. The team of the Thunderbolts is an interesting one in the world of the comics because they’re not as cookie-cutter as the Avengers.

They’re a team of “bad guys” meaning that at some point, they were the antagonists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the plot is still under wraps but they are reportedly going on missions for the U.S. Government and that’s all we know about it. General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross is typically a part of it but with the death of actor William Hurt, that doesn’t seem likely. But it is likely that Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine will be a leader in some way.

Fans already have some requests in who they’d like to see. Writer Richard Newby wrote that he hoped the line-up would be U.S. Agent (who made his debut with Wyatt Russell in Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Yelena Belova (played by Florence Pugh), Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), the once forgotten The Abomination from Incredible Hulk (played by Tim Roth), and then, of course, Zemo (Daniel Brühl).

I imagine Thunderbolts, led by Val (Louis-Dreyfus) will look a little something like this:



U.S. Agent (Russell)

Yelena Belova (Pugh)

Ghost (John-Kamen)

The Abomination (Roth)

Zemo (Bruhl)



Probably a new character like Songbird and for wishful thinking – Killmonger (Jordan) — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) June 9, 2022

Others, like TikTok star Matt Ramos, is just excited to have a Thunderbolts film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A “Thunderbolts” movie is officially in the works at Marvel Studios and will begin filming next summer. pic.twitter.com/t5cE7Aofgu — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) June 9, 2022

But then there are those like Comicbook.com‘s Adam Barnhardt who has a very specific ask for the team: Bring in Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle, aka The Punisher, to the mix.

Making a movie about the Thunderbolts is an interesting movie for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Right now, we don’t have the Avengers and we don’t really have a team so bringing in the morally gray leads of the Thunderbolts team is going to show us where the MCU is heading and what to expect from our heroes in the future.

Until we know more, we know that Jake Schreier is directing and that Black Widow writer Eric Pearson is writing the movie (with Kevin Feige producing). And this means that Julia Louis-Dreyfus is for sure coming back, right?

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

