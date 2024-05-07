‘Sister Act 3’ Is Still in the Works

It’s been 32 years since Sister Act first hit theaters, but the franchise is still alive and kicking. Case in point: Sister Act 3 is reportedly still happening.

People Magazine spoke to Whoopi Goldberg last March at the Garden of Laughs event in New York City. Goldberg confirmed that the film hasn’t been abandoned.

“It’s still on the way,” Goldberg told People. “It’s percolating. [Studio executives] have not said, ‘We’re over you and this movie.'”

Goldberg also told People that she and others involved in the project, including writer and producer Tyler Perry, are “still in the process of writing the script.”

Does that mean there’s a release date for Sister Act 3? Unfortunately, no. With the script not finished yet and filming not having begun, it’s hard to say when the film could be released. Plus, Goldberg’s statement that the film is “percolating” indicates that it’s in the very early stages of development.

Sister Act is still in the habit

Sister Act first came out in 1992, starring Goldberg as a lounge singer named Deloris Van Cartier. When Deloris witnesses a murder at the hand of her mobster boyfriend, the FBI places her in a convent as part of its witness protection program. Once there, Deloris helps the nuns revitalize their church, especially when it comes to its choir. Under Deloris’s direction, the choir adopts a new, upbeat sound that draws the attention of audiences, church leaders, and Deloris’s ex.

Sister Act was one of the highest-grossing movies of 1992, thanks to its offbeat plot and rollicking soundtrack. It was followed in 1993 by the sequel Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, which was loosely based on the life of a real choir instructor named Iris Stevenson. In the sequel, Deloris helps her old friends from the convent save a failing Catholic school by reprising her persona as Sister Mary Clarence and taking over the school choir.

