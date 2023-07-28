Trump’s Second Term Would Doom the Climate

Look, there are many reasons why former president Donald Trump, who has been arrested a lot, winning the 2024 presidential election would be catastrophic for this country. You know, what with the accusation from the DOJ that he stole our country’s secrets and kept top-secret documents in a bathroom. We don’t need to touch on that because guess what! A new and horrifying aspect of his second term has just dropped and it’s a doozy!

See, a bunch of his toadies have created the 2024 Trump Administration’s policy on climate change and I know what you’re thinking, it’s not just one sheet of paper with the following typed in 82-point Comic Sans font: Not real.

Nope, it’s much much worse than that. Per Politico:

The 920-page blueprint, whose hundreds of authors include former Trump administration officials, would go far beyond past GOP efforts to slash environmental agencies’ budgets or oust “deep state” employees. Called Project 2025, it would block the expansion of the electrical grid for wind and solar energy; slash funding for the Environmental Protection Agency’s environmental justice office; shutter the Energy Department’s renewable energy offices; prevent states from adopting California’s car pollution standards; and delegate more regulation of polluting industries to Republican state officials.

You know, other than sheer greed and being in certain sectors’ pockets, I’ve never understood the pushback conservatives give over climate change. What’s the worst possible outcome of enacting climate-forward policies? Our air and water get cleaner?! The horror.

I’m sitting here writing this in Chicago, where our air has been choked with pollution for too many days this summer due to Canadian wildfires (caused by climate change) or ozone pollution (also caused by climate change), with a heat index of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit (also caused by climate change) and these cartoon mustache-twirling villains want to gut basically every protection the climate has in this country if Trump gets elected. If I weren’t literally wheezing due to the terrible air quality, I might try to choke out a laugh because it’s just absurd. These turds have given up all pretense of pretending to be good people, and are just aggressively pursuing villainy as if it were someone whose rights they were stripping away.

Let’s be really honest here. We all know Trump doesn’t read, so there’s no way he’s read even a summary of what Project 2025 would do (also, again, sounds like something a bad guy from a Scooby Doo episode would call his nefarious plans.) He’s just a cruel a-hole who doesn’t give a s*** because he thinks he’s rich enough to afford whatever increase in AC bill that comes along with excessive heat in the summer, or heating bill in the winter. He’s obviously wrong in that assessment for two reasons: 1) Most prisons don’t have air conditioning. 2) Air conditioning relies on power, which relies on the electrical grid, and—horrifying fact—it’s struggling due to the excessive heat the country is under! You know what happens when it fails? You lose power, and as a result, air conditioning! Heat killed over 1700 people last year, up from the year before. It’s the number one weather-related killer of Americans, and the jackals who support Trump want to throw gasoline on the fire that is climate change.

Make no mistake, these people are declaring war on life as you know it. Per Politico:

“Project 2025 is not a white paper. We are not tinkering at the edges. We are writing a battle plan, and we are marshaling our forces,” said Paul Dans, director of Project 2025 at the Heritage Foundation, which compiled the plan as a road map for the first 180 days of the next GOP administration. “Never before has the whole conservative movement banded together to systematically prepare to take power day one and deconstruct the administrative state.”

I’m sorry, is there another planet I don’t know about that these dipsh**s are living on that they think this is a good idea to gut federal protections of the environment and wear the carcass like a hat?! This is simply delusional.

Even if Trump doesn’t win in 2024, the bottom-dwellers who came up with this policy are hopeful that it will be a defining tenet of conservatism. Per Politico:

“Even if we lose the election and don’t get the opportunity to govern, I still think this defined strategy is important because we know what we’re for and what we can showcase to the American people even if we’re out of power,” said [former Trump-appoiunted chair or the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Neil] Chatterjeee, who was not involved in the plan. “We can say this is what we would do, this is how we would handle these really complex issues.”

Going to sound like a broken record, but the only way to keep this truly awful agenda from being enacted is to not vote for the people who would implement it. Please remember that the next time someone is complaining about what the Democrats may or may not have done because at least they’re not trying to actively murder the planet we live on and hasten its demise.

