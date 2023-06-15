We Will Very Likely See Trump Arrested a Third Time Before the Summer Is Even Over

It hasn’t even been 48 hours since Donald Trump was released from court following his second arrest of the year and we already get to turn our attention to the extremely likely possibility of a third—this time in Georgia.

For those keeping track at home, Trump is currently indicted on federal charges in New York related to alleged campaign fraud and hush money payments, and in Florida over his propensity for keeping, allegedly sharing, and repeatedly refusing to return highly classified documents.

Now we’re looking to Georgia, which was one of the states most central to Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Remember when Trump reportedly asked Georgia’s secretary of state to “find” him some extra votes? That’s the kind of thing he might actually be arrested for.

This news isn’t totally surprising. We’ve known that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating Trump’s alleged election interference for some time now. And just last month, the AP reported that she “sent a letter to county Superior Court Chief Judge Ural Glanville indicating that she plans to have much of her staff work remotely for most days during the first three weeks of August and asking that judges not schedule trials and in-person hearings during part of that time.”

Soooooo … sounds like someone’s got some big plans for August!

Now apparently Trump’s team (which is relatively small considering he cannot convince a decent lawyer to represent him) is bracing themselves for those plans. CNN’s Erin Burnett said Wednesday that sources close to Trump are expecting the indictment to come out of Georgia in early to mid-August, and that law enforcement officials are “taking steps to prepare.”

Burnett’s guest at the time of that reporting was former federal special counsel at the Department of Defense Ryan Goodman, who agreed that the Georgia indictment was to come then, but noted it was not the only potential arrest on the table, calling it “at least one of the next” to come. He said an indictment for Trump’s involvement in the January 6 Capitol riot is also extremely likely and that it could potentially come even sooner.

It was Trump’s birthday on Wednesday but this is a gift for all of us.

