‘Trump’s first choice’: A former Republican Congressman is roasted for spreading pandemic misinformation online… in 2025

It’s five years too late for the this nonsense.

Disgraced Attorney General pick Matt Gaetz decided to add self-insult to self-injury after posting this self-own of a tweet to X. He attempted to find false equivalency between South Korean president’s declaration of martial law in 2024, which was swiftly defeated by a unilateral outcry from the nation’s citizens, and the the lockdown procedures instilled by Anthony Fauci (that many Republicans largely ignored) in order to stop the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Trump’s first choice for Attorney General. pic.twitter.com/kBcW2OOi2u — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 3, 2025

“Martial,” reads the readers’ added context, flabbergasted by the spelling error. “It’s spelled martial law.” As multiple users pointed out, Gaetz’ spelling of the phrase implies the existence of an actual person named Marshall Law.

“Trump’s fist choice for Attorney General” wrote a user reposting the tweet, summing up the ludicrousness of Gaetz’ nomination in a single sentence. An attorney, particularly the top ranking attorney on the entire Department of Justice needs to know how to spell as part of the job description, especially when they’re spelling out legal terms. According to the American Bar Association, lawyers spent a large majority of their time writing. Gaetz not knowing how to spell “martial law” is akin fisherman not knowing how to bait a hook. It’s essentially the entire job.

At least he didn’t get it confused with the Marshalls department store chain, as this users suggests he might.

What the hell is Marshall Law?

A NBC drama about an attorney.



Could Matt Gaetz mean martial law?

What an ass!



And Marjorie Taylor Green wants to sic the gazpacho police on anti-Trump protestors.



Lauren Boebert thinks the president of Mexico is Manual Labor. — Chris Lamb (@16campaignbites) January 3, 2025

Other users wonder if Marshall Law is the alias Marshall Mathers would use when moonlighting as a judge.

One user suggested that Gaetz could make such a creative spelling error, he must have had to resort to equally creative ways to pass the bar.

This is what happens when your parents pay someone to take your law school exams for you. — Dr. Tom (@drtom878) January 3, 2025

While it’s not known how Gaetz was able to pass the bar despite being unable to spell terms related to the law, Gaetz’ own employment history shows that he has little experience practicing it. Despite being praised as a “deeply gifted and tenacious lawyer” by Trump, Gaetz reportedly spent less than three years working as a junior associate at a small firm before following his father’s footsteps into public office in Florida.

Spelling errors and dubious employment history aside, this user points out that Gaetz’ claim that Anthony Fauci instated martial law when he recommended national lockdowns is a laughable one. As the Former Chief Medical Advisor to the President, Fauci was only able to advise a lockdown, not order one. The onus to actually mandate a lockdown fell to state governors. Arkansas, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming did not lock down at all during the entirety of the pandemic. If Gaetz truly wanted to come after those who instated “martial law” during Covid-19, he would have to target a political ally, the governor of his own state Ron DeSantis, who himself issued a “stay at home” order from early April to early May in 2020.

Fauci did not institute Marshal or Martial Law

This is the “evidence” they are going to use to arrest Fauci and put him on trial — William Buecker (@wcbuecker) January 3, 2025

Sexual predators stick together.

Tragically, coming soon. ?? pic.twitter.com/p1azrEZlN5 — Frieda P (@loladamwants) January 3, 2025

This user issues a reminder that of Gaetz’ many un-qualifications, the most glaring one is that he was once under investigation for sex trafficking charges by the very organization he was slated to lead. He was also found to have paid a minor for sex in an investigation from the House Ethics Committee. In the lead up to the bombshell report, Gaetz to withdraw from his Attorney General nomination saying that he didn’t want the investigation to be a distraction” to the incoming Trump administration. “Sexual predators stick together,” the user wrote. Considering Trump is a predator himself, this user beleives Gaetz’ own sordid history wasn’t going to stop the president-elect from giving him the job.

