‘Trump’s America’: Black people are now being spammed with racist texts post-election

Well, as suspected, we aren’t off to a great start. Less than 24 hours after Trump’s victory, several Black Americans received racist and disturbing text messages from an unknown phone number. Authorities are already investigating the texts which have appeared across the country.

On November 5, Trump claimed victory once more after winning the 2024 Presidential elections after a campaign filled with hate and fear mongering. Authorities are now investigating a number of incidents in which Black men, women, and even children, have received racist texts up and down the country. The messages have been received in more than 10 states, including Pennsylvania, California, Ohio, New York, Alabama, and Tennessee.

Recipients do not feel safe

The recipients received similar texts, though with slightly different wording. Talaya Jones from New Jersey told CNN that she was “shocked” to receive a text that told her she was “selected to pick cotton at the nearest plantation.” The message also refers to “executive slave catchers.” Jones told CNN,

“My initial reaction was probably like disbelief, like I thought it was like a joke. It really just shows that we didn’t come as far as everybody thought we did as a nation, from back in the day when slavery was still a thing.”

Arleta McCall’s daughter, Alysa, an honor student at the University of Alabama was another such recipient. McCall said her daughter was in tears after receiving the text, which read that she had “been selected to pick cotton at the nearest plantation” and to be “prepared to be searched down.” McCall also spoke with CNN on the issue, saying, “It’s eerie that it’s the day after the election. It’s eerie that it came to my daughter’s personal phone. It’s eerie that it’s only going to Black students.” McCall added that her daughter and her friends have mapped a path so they can walk to classes together for safety.

Tasha Dunham of Lodi, California, spoke to the Associated Press about her 16-year-old daughter’s message, which she received Wednesday evening. The text was directly addressed to her daughter and directed her to report to a “plantation” in North Caroline. Upon further investigation of the address sent, they discovered it was a museum. While her daughter thought it might be a prank, Durham was concerned and reported it to local authorities. “It was very disturbing,” Dunham told AP, “Everybody’s just trying to figure out what does this all mean for me? So, I definitely had a lot of fear and concern.”

Law enforcement is banding together to investigate

Already, law enforcement has begun investigating. In a statement made on Thursday, the FBI said,

“The FBI is aware of the offensive and racist text messages sent to individuals around the country and is in contact with the Justice Department and other federal authorities on the matter. As always, we encourage members of the public to report threats of physical violence to local law enforcement authorities.”

The Ohio District Attorney’s office has also said they will be looking into the matter. The fact that these threats have come only hours on the heel of Trump’s victory would seem to suggest that the senders have been emboldened by Trump’s win, perhaps a worrying sign for things to come. This is the sentiment many are feeling and sharing on social media.

NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson has said of the messages,

“The threat — and the mention of slavery in 2024 — is not only deeply disturbing, but perpetuates a legacy of evil that dates back to before the Jim Crow era, and now seeks to prevent Black Americans from enjoying the same freedom to pursue life, liberty, and happiness. These actions are not normal. And we refuse to let them be normalized.”

If you are a recipient of such a text, please contact your local authority and let them be made aware of the situation.

