Trump Tweets Racist Tirade Against Progressive Democratic Congresswomen Because He Is and Always Has Been a Racist

#RacistinChief.

by | 2:55 pm, July 14th, 2019

Trump yells nonsense at no one.

President Donald Trump has come under fire for a series of racist tweets aimed at the quartet of progressive Democratic congresswomen of color. The tweets, sent at 5:30AM this morning, show Trump telling these women (who are American citizens) to go back to their own countries.

Though he doesn’t name them in the tweets, it’s clear that he’s referring to New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, and Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley. All four freshman congresswomen are women of color and all four have repeatedly called out Trump’s administration for its hideous human rights violations at the border. Of the four, three of the congresswomen were born in America, while Rep. Omar fled Somalia as a child with her family to seek asylum. She attained US citizenship in 2000.

Trump’s racist, gross attacks should be no surprise: we’ve known the president was racist since before he entered the 2016 presidential race. We’ve seen through his actions, policies, and rhetoric, yet the media still ask the disingenuous question “is Trump racist?”. And this isn’t just conservative outlets.

In January, Anderson Cooper interviewed Ocasio-Cortez for 60 Minutes and asked her the same question. When she replied yes, he reponded “how can you say that?”. AOC replied, “When you look at the words that he uses, which are historic dog whistles of white supremacy. When you look at how he reacted to the Charlottesville incident, where neo-Nazis murdered a woman, versus how he manufactures crises like immigrants seeking legal refuge on our borders, it’s— it’s night and day.”

Cooper was promptly roasted on Twitter, because Trump’s racism isn’t a matter of debate. It’s clearly evident to anyone paying attention to his behavior. The congresswomen quickly shot back at Trump, calling him out on his hideous tweets.

Several politicians took to Twitter to condemn the president’s racist tirade and lift up the congresswomen:

This tirade is not only further proof of Trump’s racism, but of his cowardice in the face of these women standing up to him. Women who have shown more conviction, passion, and commitment to this country than Trump and his ghoulish cabinet will ever be capable of. 2020 can’t come soon enough.

(via CNN, image: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

