‘Trump never makes mistakes’: Adam Kinzinger taunts, as Donald Trump makes even more mistakes

While the global economy burns, our 78-year-old commander-in-chief is strutting around like he’s just landed the perfect golf swing. But not everyone is applauding his economic hole-in-one – least of all former Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger, who’s perfected the art of throwing shade at his former party’s golden boy.

Kinzinger took to X with a sarcastic jab that cuts to the core of Trump’s unwavering belief in his own infallibility. His sarcasm was razor-sharp, pointing out that Trump’s most loyal supporters are still spinning his policies as some sort of “67-dimensional chess move.”

“They’re playing 67 D chess guys!!!”



Always the plan to tank the economy, because Trump never makes mistakes https://t.co/oTytpNI9f7 — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) ???? (@AdamKinzinger) April 8, 2025

Kinzinger’s digital eye-roll came in response to Trump’s Vice President JD Vance, who was defending his boss’s tariff tantrum.

It’s bizarre to see all the limousine socialists screech desperately for dependence on Chinese supply chains and inflated equities. https://t.co/O3VZTdjS8R — JD Vance (@JDVance) April 8, 2025

Vance had the audacity to lambast “limousine socialists” for supposedly wanting dependency on Chinese supply chains while the markets were crashing around him. The “Hillbilly Elegy” author seemed particularly irked by what he characterized as the left’s contradictory position – claiming they previously accused Trump of implementing policies solely to enrich Elon Musk and his billionaire buddies, but now criticizing those same policies for causing wealthy investors to lose millions.

This bizarre attempt at a “gotcha” moment completely misses the point that economic policies can be both ill-conceived and selectively beneficial to certain wealthy individuals while devastating for the broader economy. But nuance has never been the strong suit of the current administration. Trump truly believes tariffs are the miracle medicine America desperately needs – a financial penicillin to cure our trade deficit woes.

He has zeroed in on China as his primary economic nemesis, labeling Beijing “the worst in the group” regarding trade deficits and declaring the situation “unsustainable.” His solution? More tariffs, of course! Beijing, of course, has responded in kind, slapping a 34% tariff on U.S. goods.

The real-world consequences are already devastating. Since Trump announced his “Liberation Day” tariffs , global markets have entered what can only be described as a financial bloodbath. Over $2 trillion has simply vanished from the U.S. stock market – poof, gone, like Trump’s promises to release his tax returns. Asian markets have taken even harder hits, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 plummeting 7.8% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index cratering by more than 12%. Back home, all three major U.S. indexes have dropped more than 5%, with the S&P 500 suffering its worst weekly performance since the early pandemic panic of 2020.

Kinzinger, never one to mince words about his former party’s standard-bearer, has previously branded Trump the “greatest destroyer of wealth” in American history. It’s a description that seems less hyperbolic with each passing market day. The former Illinois congressman broke ranks with Republicans after January 6th and has since become one of the most vocal conservative critics of Trump and his economic fever dreams.

