‘Trump in 2028?’: A former Fox News host predict Trump’s next wild ruling when back in office

The idea of Donald Trump getting a third term is horrifying. We’ve got to stop putting things out into the universe. But then again, the person putting this particularly horrifying idea out online has a history of failing at being right. So let’s hope that energy continues!

Infamous former Fox News host Geraldo Rivera shared a horrifying thought on X: That Trump would try to revoke or change the 22nd Amendment. Meaning that he’d try to run for a third time and probably make his little fans so happy while the rest of us suffer.

The 22nd Amendment reads as follows: “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once. But this Article shall not apply to any person holding the office of President when this Article was proposed by the Congress, and shall not prevent any person who may be holding the office of President, or acting as President, during the term within which this Article becomes operative from holding the office of President or acting as President during the remainder of such term.”

According to Rivera, he just needs 38 state governments to agree to this and he thinks that because Trump won in 30 states that it could easily be done. Sir…some of those states elected Democratic governors and officials at the same time, mind you. So don’t just assume they all would fall in line…

for future reference: President Trump & Co. will soon start chattering about revoking/amending the 22d Amendment, which limits presidents to two four year terms.

He just needs 38 of 50 state governments to agree to convene. (3/4ths)

Trump won 30 in 2024.

Trump in 2028? — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) December 17, 2024

No one knows why Rivera thinks this, Trump hasn’t said anything, but let’s hope that he is wrong once again. For our sanity.

Geraldo Rivera has a history of being incorrect

I am old enough to remember the Al Capone’s tomb debacle of 1986. To be fair, I wasn’t alive but we did not let him live it down in the 90s. It was made fun of so much that it was really the only thing I knew about Geraldo Rivera. So taking anything he says to heart is genuinely a hilarious thing for a person to do.

But on the other side of that coin, he does make a good point. Trump would do something like this if he thought he could get away with it. Trump is the kind of man who loves the idea of power. A third term and the second to do it? That sounds like something he’d boast about. And I don’t really want to her Trump’s name with Franklin D. Roosevelt’s, thanks.

What Rivera is saying that if Trump wanted to, he could attempt at changing the Constitution. Which is frightening enough. But if you get his fanbase angry enough about it, they’ll make it their entire personality and so let’s hope that for the sake of everyone that Rivera is yet again wrong about something. Please?

