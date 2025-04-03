The Ryan Gosling in space cinematic universe continues with ‘Project Hail Mary’

Amazon MGM kicked off their CinemaCon panel with a trailer for Ryan Gosling’s new film Project Hail Mary. The Christopher Miller and Phil Lord film adds to one of my favorite cinematic universes: Ryan Gosling in space.

The trailer we saw introduced us to Ryland (Gosling), a science teacher who’s dedication to his education makes him one of the only people who can help save the entire world. Something is eating away at the Earth and Ryland must go to space to try and fix it so that he can save all of humanity. The trailer is bold, fun, and features “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles. So I was sold.

Oh, did I mention that Ryland gets to meet a nice little alien? During the panel, Lord said he was the nicest alien since E.T. if that gives you any idea of what we’re in for with Project Hail Mary. Smart Ryan Gosling who has to be by himself in space is kind of a perfect combination. The film is based on the book of the same name by Andy Weir.

For the most part, we got to see the set up of the film. Ryland is teaching his students who ask him about their sun. He says that the most intelligent people we have are working on it and then he ends up working on the project. I think that is a really beautiful concept and that’s just in the trailer!

Project Hail Mary is another film with Gosling in space. He famously starred in Damien Chazelle’s First Man and I kind of like that Gosling has this way about him where he returns to roles or genres or whatever it may be. Remember his cinematic universe of stunt drivers? But whatever Project Hail Mary ends up being, I know that it is going to be cute.

