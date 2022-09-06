On Monday, a federal judge granted Donald Trump’s request for a third-party “special master” in his lawsuit against the Department of Justice and also temporarily halted the DOJ’s ability to review the trove of documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

This was, by most accounts, a baffling and totally wrong-headed move. It gives credence to Trump’s overwhelmingly debunked claims that the documents are covered by executive privilege and also gives Trump some say over who gets to oversee the case, since one of the provisions of a special master is that it has to be someone all parties agree to.

The judge’s decision might have been dubious but it was far from surprising—or at least it should have been for anyone who refuses to keep underestimating Trump and his allies.

A Trump judge delivers for Trump in a big way. Delays now could lead to further chaos and mischief on his part. A big win for Trump. A big loss for accountability. News organizations should dive deep into what Trump did to politicize the federal judiciary. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) September 5, 2022

I predicted an outcome like this when the case got assigned to Judge Cannon—and was assured that no judge would take Trump’s absurd filing seriously. The problem, of course, is that Cannon is not a real judge, but a Trump judge, and one of the most corrupt of the bunch. https://t.co/Rso8WLmj8u — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) September 5, 2022

The judge that was put on the case is Aileen Cannon, who Trump appointed in 2020. And while judges are supposed to be politically neutral, no matter who appointed them, that’s not always the case. And Trump specifically went out of his way during his presidency to appoint judges who were likely to put their loyalty to him over everything else.

And Cannon’s involvement in this case is not a coincidence. The Daily Beast explains that Trump filed his lawsuit in a specific small district, clearly in an attempt to nab Cannon. It’s not the first time he’s done this, but it is the first time it’s worked. “The strategy is already paying off,” writes Jose Pagliery. He continues:

“This special master opinion is so bad it’s hard to know where to begin… her analysis of standing is terrible. Trump wouldn’t own these docs anyway, so why does he get a Master over them?” tweeted Neal Katyal, a national security law professor who was previously the nation’s top lawyer as the federal government’s solicitor general. Katyal also criticized the way Cannon didn’t do what was largely considered the right move: sending Trump’s lawsuit back to U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart, who approved the search warrant of Mar-a-Lago and already oversaw key elements of this matter. “She let Trump forum shop for a judge, instead of letting the magistrate judge evaluate these claims. The appearances here are tragic,” Katyal wrote.

Trump spent four years putting every sycophant he could find on federal benches, no matter how unqualified, and now he’s getting to reap the rewards.

What are people going to say THE NEXT TIME a Trump case goes in front of a Trump judge or a Trump court? WILL PEOPLE STOP TRYING TO GASLIGHT US INTO THINKING THESE TRUMP JUDGES ARE OBJECTIVE?



How many times do these Trump people have to show who they are before we believe them? — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) September 5, 2022

(image: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

