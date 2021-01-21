So it’s January 21, 2021, and the White House is still in the process of Febreezing away the remnants of Trump. It’ll be a long, ongoing process, but for a brief moment, things felt very… un-doomsday-like yesterday.

Throughout a good majority of yesterday, it felt like the entire nation, nay, the entire world was celebrating the fact that we’d no longer have that hilarious, orange-tinted, diaper-wearing blimp in the sky (we can now see it in museums, though?). There would be no more attempts to Make America [Toxic as Hell but It’s Been Toxic for a While Trump Is Just the Wacky Waving Inflatable Arm Flailing Tube Man Version of It] Again. Twitter was abuzz with all sorts of feelings on Trump’s departure, and while I’ve talked about my own jumble of emotions, there’s one particular one I left out.

Pettiness.

Maybe it’s because pettiness is a true art form, one that’s hard to master, so I didn’t touch on that feeling when trying to iron out my own. Don’t get me wrong, I’ve embraced pettiness on occasion and I would’ve wholeheartedly taken part in it if not for the ongoing pool of spectacular responses to Trump’s departure. I’m just pulling from the celebrity well here, but trust me when I say that social media did the damn thing when it came to making sure one Donald J. Trump knew that he would not be missed.

There’s Wanda Sykes’ perplexity at hearing a coherent press briefing after years of Trump being allowed to ramble into a microphone.

I think this is called a…”press briefing”? But don’t quote me! pic.twitter.com/lq1Oa5tbRo — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) January 21, 2021

There’s Rihanna doing her breathlessly stylish part to help clean out the White House.

There’s Greta Thunberg with her masterful takedown as she uses the exact same words Trump used to describe her back in 2019. Like. You KNOW she had this saved in her drafts all this time.

He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! pic.twitter.com/G8gObLhsz9 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 20, 2021

In case you forgot his tweet:

There’s Nigella Lawson providing us with a deliciously bitter recipe of the day. And like, I’m not a baker, but I’d be willing to try this in the spirit of pettiness.

Well, yes, Bitter Orange Tart just happens to be #RecipeOfTheDay. Apart from anything else, there are more things to make with Seville oranges than marmalade! This is not complicated: the base is bashed ginger nuts https://t.co/ZXSbk7uMX8 pic.twitter.com/fbOM96sHKQ — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) January 20, 2021

There’s Antoni Porowski reminding us that it’s okay to follow the POTUS Twitter account again.

finally feel comfortable following @potus 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Antoni Porowski (@antoni) January 20, 2021

There’s Chrissy Teigan reminding us that she’s BLOCKED by the POTUS account and asking Joe for a follow.

hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2021

There’s James Corden doing an ENTIRE musical number.

One More Day…. One Day More x pic.twitter.com/wgxvfGfBPr — James Corden (@JKCorden) January 20, 2021

Ah, the sweet euphoria one feels when relishing in beautifully choreographed pettiness. All of these celebs have done a fine job in showing that we can be creative in our “good riddance” responses to Trump being gone.

But along with all that creativity comes a tweet that really puts the “fuck” in GTFO, because sometimes, it’s best to be as blunt as possible.

That’s right, Trump. GTFO. I know he’s already gone, but I’m gonna go ahead and say it again: GTFO.

(image: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com