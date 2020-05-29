Why Yes I WOULD Like to Sing Savage Garden’s “Truly Madly Deeply” With an Entire Pub After All This

The world is a strange place. With that strangeness often comes a moment of pure beauty that we can’t explain, a love that is unconditional—or we just find a video that fascinates us to the point where we have to try to figure out why it even exists in the first place.

Sometimes, you see something on the internet and it just won’t leave you alone, and that’s what happened to me with this TikTok of a dream scenario where we all just sing Savage Garden’s “Truly Madly Deeply” together when we can finally safely gather again. In a beautifully specific and poignant video, it’s just one man dreaming of a time in the future when he will be able to unite a pub with the incredibly inspiring lyrics of Darren Hayes and Daniel Jones.

What fascinated me is that … apparently this is a whole thing? Tough guys layered up in their warm clothes, standing with their beers, all together just singing “Truly Madly Deeply.” Here’s the original:

I think what’s so funny about this is that this is the quintessential ’90s love song, and watching a bunch of bros stand together and sing it makes me feel like that’s a little bit of heaven. Also, I love how seriously they’re taking it.

Let’s look at the lyrics for a moment:

“I’ll be your dream, I’ll be your wish, I’ll be your fantasy.

I’ll be your hope, I’ll be your love, be everything that you need.

I love you more with every breath, truly madly deeply do

I will be strong, I will be faithful ’cause I’m counting on a new beginning.

A reason for living. A deeper meaning. I want to stand with you on a mountain.

I want to bathe with you in the sea.

I want to lay like this forever.

Until the sky falls down on me”

Why this song, in particular, speaks to the pub scene, I’m not exactly sure, but I do know that if this song came on while I was a few drinks in, I would cry-sing along, as well. But it’s even more layered than just this one, aggressive video.

Not only that, but there was also a pub choir performance where an entire audience sings along to violins and tries to raise money at Christmas.

Savage Garden was an Australian Pop Duo that means a lot to those of us who grew up in the ’90s, but I did not realize that they were this popular in the pub scene. Should I go to pubs more often when this is over so we can all sing “Truly Madly Deeply” together? Because I will. I’ll find my other Savage Garden fans.

