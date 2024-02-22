‘True Detective’ Renewed for Season 5 With ‘Night Country’ Showrunner

Following the season finale, Night Country became the most-viewed season of True Detective, so it was only a matter of time before HBO renewed the series for season 5. The network has made it official, not only ordering another season of True Detective, but also signing an overall deal with showrunner Issa López.

HBO has officially renewed True Detective for a fifth season, with López returning as showrunner, though it’s unclear if or how season 5 will be connected to Night Country. López, who created, co-wrote, and directed all six episodes of season 4, has also signed an overall deal to “create content exclusive to HBO and Max.”

“From conception to release, Night Country has been the most beautiful collaboration and adventure of my entire creative life,” said López. “HBO trusted my vision all the way, and the idea of bringing to life a new incarnation of True Detective with Casey [Bloys, HBO CEO], Francesca [Orsi] and the whole team is a dream come true. I can’t wait to go again.”

Francesca Orsi, HBO’s Executive Vice President of Programming, added, “Issa López is that one-of-a-kind, rare talent that speaks directly to HBO’s creative spirit. She helmed True Detective: Night Country from start to finish, never once faltering from her own commendable vision, and inspiring us with her resilience both on the page and behind the camera. Alongside Jodie [Foster] and Kali [Reis]’s impeccable performances, she’s made this installation of the franchise a massive success, we are so lucky to have her as part of our family.”

It’s also great news for Nic Pizzolatto, who gets to continue cashing free checks from HBO while throwing passive-aggressive tantrums on social media.

