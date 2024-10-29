NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Republican vice presidential nominee, U.S. Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH) visits "The Story with Martha MacCallum" at Fox News Channel Studios on September 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Category:
News
Politics

‘…make a good case to women’: JD Vance wants women to vote for Donald Trump despite threatening to erase women’s rights

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|

Published: Oct 29, 2024 03:33 pm

JD Vance believes that former President Donald Trump can woo women to vote for him.

In an interview with “Face the Nation,” reporter Margaret Brennan brought up a CBS News poll that said 40% of women believe that the Trump campaign is paying too much attention to men’s concerns. Conversely, 56% of the women they polled believe that Trump’s campaign pays too little attention to women’s concerns. Brennan asked about the advice he’d received from Usha Vance, JD Vance’s wife and one of his advisors, on the campaign’s difficulty attracting female voters.

Vance responded, “We got to make the case to women as well as we can, and ultimately, trust in the wisdom of those women to make a determination of what’s in the best interest of their family.” He explained that women care about the safety of their communities and linked the rise of violent crime to her leadership. He says he will “try to persuade” women, but they will ultimately decide.

What’s in it for women, really?

Safety, security, and lowered costs of energy and goods are promised by the Trump-Vance alliance. They’re essential issues to focus on, but not issues exclusive to women. Additionally, economists fear that Trump’s plan to put excessive tariffs on imports can cause retaliation from trading partners. This would drive up the cost of groceries and goods because of the lack of substitutes on grocery shelves. Moreover, Trump’s promises of deporting immigrants would worsen inflation. Immigration has made it easier for businesses to hire workers and fill employment.

The Vance-Trump campaign needs to show what it can offer to women who are undecided.

Instead, Vance has made snide remarks about “childless cat ladies.” Vance was also supportive of a national abortion ban when he ran for Senate in 2022. He and Trump will also attempt to defund Planned Parenthood over false concerns of “late-term abortions.”

In this election, abortion is on the ballot. 64% of women, as of 2024, are currently in support of legal abortion. Trump and Vance’s diametrically opposed views on abortion might throw a wrench in their plans to pander to women.

