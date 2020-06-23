Things We Saw Today: The Trailer for Netflix’s Over the Moon Has Us Weeping

Who’s ready to cry!? Our eyes certainly aren’t crying after watching the fantastic trailer for Netflix’s latest original animated movie, Over The Moon. You’re crying. The film will follow a young girl named Fei Fei in her quest to get to the moon to save a goddess … and also connect with the memory of her lost mother. With the help of math and a very cute bunny, she embarks on a legendary adventure.
There is so much I love about this. I love that it’s an entirely Asian story and cast, I love the whimsy and the sadness. I love Fei Fei already and I love the beautiful mix of animation styles. The logline from Netflix also gives us more to be excited over: “Directed by animation legend Glen Keane, and produced by Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou, Over the Moon is an exhilarating musical adventure about moving forward, embracing the unexpected, and the power of imagination.”
Glen Keane! Yes!
Now, I will admit that as a mom to a young girl, I am quite sick of “dead mom” movies because, well, I don’t like thinking about dying and leaving my kid behind and I wish there was more room in children’s media to explore growing up without the parent being dead. Still, this looks wonderful and I can’t wait to watch it in the fall and cry a lot.
(image: Netflix)
Here are a few other great and terrible things we saw today:
- Get ready for the Asian YA series Nancy Wu Done It From Amazon. We’re already ready. (via Deadline)
- Lucifer season 6 (this time the real final season) is a go!
the devil made us do it. 😈 #lucifer will return for a sixth and final season. like, FINAL final. pic.twitter.com/o27z6ToMaV
— Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) June 23, 2020
- Read about the intersection of Bronies and Nazis online and prepare to be horrified. (Via The Atlantic)
- How Richard Pryor changed the way we see Police Brutality. (via The New York Times)
- Talk about audience plants …
Barcelona’s Liceu Opera House reopened its doors for the first time in over three months to hold a concert for an audience of nearly 2,300 house plants https://t.co/oqFJjRF44g pic.twitter.com/U6ri9lyEzJ
— CBS News (@CBSNews) June 23, 2020
- The search for body positivity in fantasy can be a hard one. (via Tor.com)
- And the evolution of gay male characters has been a long and winding road. (via Variety)
- And finally, you will never have is as good as this bid baby:
I want what this dog has pic.twitter.com/Tf6W6r3upb
— siân (@sharnacious) June 23, 2020
What did you see today?
Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!
—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—
Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com