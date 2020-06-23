Things We Saw Today: The Trailer for Netflix’s Over the Moon Has Us Weeping

Who’s ready to cry!? Our eyes certainly aren’t crying after watching the fantastic trailer for Netflix’s latest original animated movie, Over The Moon. You’re crying. The film will follow a young girl named Fei Fei in her quest to get to the moon to save a goddess … and also connect with the memory of her lost mother. With the help of math and a very cute bunny, she embarks on a legendary adventure.

There is so much I love about this. I love that it’s an entirely Asian story and cast, I love the whimsy and the sadness. I love Fei Fei already and I love the beautiful mix of animation styles. The logline from Netflix also gives us more to be excited over: “Directed by animation legend Glen Keane, and produced by Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou, Over the Moon is an exhilarating musical adventure about moving forward, embracing the unexpected, and the power of imagination.”

Glen Keane! Yes!

Now, I will admit that as a mom to a young girl, I am quite sick of “dead mom” movies because, well, I don’t like thinking about dying and leaving my kid behind and I wish there was more room in children’s media to explore growing up without the parent being dead. Still, this looks wonderful and I can’t wait to watch it in the fall and cry a lot.

(image: Netflix)

