Fans Are Into This New Theory for ‘Batman: The Brave and the Bold’

Fans are on high alert for all things Glen Powell right now, which includes seeing who the man is following on social media. A tweet went somewhat viral that pointed out that Glen Powell is following James Gunn on social media, which could mean nothing, but fans think otherwise.

Recommended Videos

A DCU-focused account shared that Powell follows DC Universe mastermind Gunn, Superman stars David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, and The Flash and The Brave and the Bold director Andy Muschietti. Corenswet makes sense (the two just starred in Twisters together), and Powell does follow a lot of people on social media, but that didn’t stop fans from speculating whether or not Powell would join the DCU.

Glen Powell has started following both James Gunn and Andy Muschietti



-Do we have our potential star for THE BATMAN: BRAVE AND THE BOLD?#DCU #Batman pic.twitter.com/pmDcfp7mwM — Everything_DCU (@JeremyJLop) July 20, 2024

Many of Powell’s fans pointed out that this is not a new development, that he’s been following them. However, it did start up a conversation about who Powell can play in the DCU that Gunn is building. We know that Batman: The Brave and the Bold is heading our way, and as someone who is a Batman girlie, I have some thoughts on this dream casting.

Almost instantly, fans were referencing Batman: The Brave and the Bold with Powell, which honestly kind of works for me. I think Powell would absolutely nail the Bruce Wayne side of the Dark Knight, but I’m interested to see how he’d handle the Batman of it all.

Much like my boy Peter Parker, you need to play Batman as two different characters. Actually, I’d take it a step further and say he is three different characters. There is the playboy Bruce Wayne, the persona he puts on for the public. Then there is the actual Bruce who is darker and more reserved but still cares about the people around him. Finally, there’s Batman. All three of those elements are important for bringing him to life.

I think Powell could do it

After watching Hit Man, I do think that Powell is an actor who will surprise fans. He is charismatic but can make you care for his characters (which is important in playing the real Bruce Wayne), but I also think that the Batman side of things would be a change in pace for him. I could see it working out.

He has, technically, been in a Batman movie before, as he played a small role in the best of Christopher Nolan’s Batman saga. (I am a The Dark Knight Rises truther.) Still, Powell following Gunn and company doesn’t necessarily mean anything right now. In the future though, I wouldn’t be angry if he ended up being the DCU Batman.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy