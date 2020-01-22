Netflix Finally Releases “Toss A Coin To Your Witcher” for Your Listening Pleasure

It took them a month, but Netflix has stepped up and released the official version of the Internet’s favorite song, “Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,” from their popular series The Witcher. In its wake, a whole Witcher soundtrack is imminent.

Fans’ demand for “Toss A Coin To Your Witcher” meant that rips of the song from The Witcher’s second episode made into YouTube videos (some of which play it for 10+ hours on a loop) have been available for a while—not to mention a cornucopia of covers. But there wasn’t access to a clean studio streaming version of actor Joey Batey (Jaskier) singing “Toss A Coin” until now. Netflix has released the song as single on Spotify, and announced that the official Witcher soundtrack will drop on Friday, January 24.

You can listen here:

I’m delighted to have this version on Spotify at last—it sounds great—and I’m looking forward to the full soundtrack. But the lag time on getting this thing out was a mistake on Netflix’s part, and a curious one, considering how much promotional energy they put into The Witcher.

As Comicbook.com points out, the soundtrack was ready back in December, when the show’s composers still had no idea whether it would be released or not. Netflix could have capitalized on the viral popularity of both The Witcher and its catchiest song if Batey’s version had been available for wider consumption then. At least it’s pretty much guaranteed that more attention will be paid to showcasing the show’s music when it returns for season two.

🚨🚨🚨TOSS A SOUNDTRACK TO YOUR FANDOM🚨🚨🚨 The Witcher Soundtrack is coming in two days and Toss A Coin is out and ready for your ears NOW. https://t.co/i6M1Drsghd#TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/hOzBZhGh0z — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 22, 2020

Are you still listening to “Toss A Coin To Your Witcher” nonstop? I am. Send help.

