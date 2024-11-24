‘Too weird’: A disgraced Republican pundit hypocritically lashes out at Trump’s cabinet choices

Let’s get the big thing out of the way first: Nick Fuentes is a truly repulsive human being. He’s antisemitic, anti-women, anti-trans; a whining little incel. He’s the one who tweeted “Your body, my choice” after Donald Trump won the presidential election, and he got doxxed as a result. He turns the stomachs of all normal people. A terrible, disgusting man.

And yet, even he thinks Matt Gaetz and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are weird. Yes, really.

On November 13, Donald Trump nominated Matt Gaetz for Attorney General. (Years feel like they’ve passed since then, but it was legit only last week.) Did he have any qualifications whatsoever for the job? No, he did not. And then there was the issue of his alleged sex crimes. Back in 2020, Gaetz was indicted on the charge of sex trafficking a 17-year-old, and after his recent nomination, an anonymous client of lawyer Joel Leppard accused Gaetz of having sex with a minor.

Fuentes’ summary of all this, is “[Gaetz] dresses weird. He looks weird. His hair is weird. He’s got this weird sex stuff.” Right, but we care about the sex crime more than we care about his hair, right? Right? Oh, who am I kidding? Of course, he doesn’t.

Gaetz has now withdrawn himself from consideration as Attorney General, so there’s that. But we still have anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Trump’s pick for the Department of Health and Human Services to contend with, and Fuentes has some thoughts on that choice as well. “RFK’s running HHS? I’m sorry, Robert Kennedy is a freak, okay?” he told his audience, which hopefully did not consist of very many people. I don’t care what anybody says. He’s a f***ing Democrat who wants to put people in jail for denying climate change, he supports reparations. Like, this guy’s not on our side.” And by “our side” he means, of course, other extreme right-wing incels.

Fuentes veered straight into the antisemitism, calling Kennedy a “Jewish asset.” He then brought up some of the most infamous RFK incidents. “He’s got worms in his brain, all this weird s**t with animals,” he ranted. Kennedy made the bizarre reveal in May 2024 that doctors had found a dead worm in his brain—but that’s not the only weird thing about him. He also once, for some reason, posed a dead bear cub in a park after driving around with it for a bit, may have eaten a dog (he claims it was a goat), and was accused of cutting the head off a dead whale. Oh, and he also has sexual assault claims against him, of course.

Fuentes then asked why Trump couldn’t hire “clean, intelligent white people” (ew) and then committed the greatest sin ever in the eyes of Trump supporters: he said the Democrats were “less weird.” Now, if there’s one thing a MAGA hates it’s being called weird, and when right-winger Ian Miles Cheong posted the clip of Fuentes to X, a whole lot of MAGAs gathered in the comments to slam Fuentes, seemingly unaware that they’re on functionally the same side.

Some seem to think Fuentes is a “fed” or “compromised.” Nope, everything points to Fuentes being just your regular ragebait racist incel who hates women. There are plenty of them in America and they all deserve each other.

So now that the MAGAs dislike Fuentes—his comments about Trumpism being a cult also helped with that—they can make each other miserable and leave the rest of us mercifully alone. Hopefully, one day, America will be free of all of them.

