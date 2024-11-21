Matt Gaetz withdraws Attorney General nomination amidst controversy

GOOD NEWS! Matt Gaetz says he plans on withdrawing his nomination for Donald Trump’s Attorney General pick. One of the evils has officially been defeated. Gaetz posted the news on his X account, talking about meetings he had that made him reconsider the nomination from the president-elect.

Recommended Videos

In his post, Gaetz shared that he met with Senators who told him that his confirmation was distracting from the Trump/Vance presidency. Gaetz is surrounded in controversies and investigations into his past and it seems as if those he spoke to didn’t think that a Matt Gaetz cabinet position was going to help matters.

“I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday. I appreciate their thoughtful feedback – and the incredible support of so many,” Gaetz wrote. “While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition. There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I’ll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General. Trump’s DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1.”

He went on to say that he was still fully devoted-oh sorry, committed to helping Trump be a “successful” president. Gaetz also thanked Trump for initially wanting him for the position of AG. “I remain fully committed to see that Donald J. Trump is the most successful President in history. I will forever be honored that President Trump nominated me to lead the Department of Justice and I’m certain he will Save America.”

I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday. I appreciate their thoughtful feedback – and the incredible support of so many. While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance… — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 21, 2024

Gaetz had, in preparation for his role, resigned as Senator. There is no news on what will happen now that he is no longer accepting the nomination from Donald Trump.

Hilarious you think that Trump can save America when he ruined it last time

One of the more baffling parts of politics for me is how many of us know how the economy works but Republicans just….ignore the facts. Donald Trump tanked the economy. That’s why everything is expensive. Joe Biden was attempting to fix what Donald Trump broke. Which you know that the minute the economy is good again under Trump, he’ll take credit for what the Biden administration did.

All that Trump did in his first presidency was make a global pandemic a political thing and divide this country. He fueled hatred and bigotry and destroy Roe v. Wade. He spread lies, hurt people, and did nothing good for the country. So for Gaetz to say he is “certain” that Trump will “save America,” I have to laugh. Save it from what, exactly? The “woke” mob trying to take you down for driving a teenager across state lines, allegedly?

It’s nonsense but at least we don’t have to live in fear of Matt Gaetz as the Attorney General pick anymore. Reports had stated that Trump was willing to push for Gaetz so at least this is one less horrendous pick for us to worry about. Now we just have to…fear who Trump is going to nominate instead.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy