HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 30: MAGA hats with the saying, "Make America Great Again," are for sale on a table near the star of former President Donald Trump, hours after he was found guilty on 34 charges of trying to influence the 2016 election, on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in Hollywood, CA., May 30, 2024. Trump became the first former American president to be convicted of felony crimes, after a New York jury found him guilty of all 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actress who said the two had sex. (Photo by Jay L. Clendenin/Getty Images)
Photo by Jay L. Clendenin/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

‘Your house. Our choice’: A extreme right-wing pundit is now getting doxxed over a disgusting anti-abortion slogan

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|

Published: Nov 13, 2024 04:04 am

Far-right hate influencer Nick Fuentes just had his address leaked. While he’s made inflammatory comments against minority groups in the past, women who were on the receiving end of his misogynist rhetoric had enough.

Recommended Videos

Nick cheered after Donald Trump was declared the winner of the 2024 presidential election. In conjunction with the celebratory tweets, Nick proceeded to mock women. On Twitter, he wrote, “Your body, our choice. Forever.” These chilling words were followed up with Nick gloating about how women’s bodies will be controlled by men in the coming Trump presidency.

The internet’s fury isn’t to be underestimated, because Nick’s address, phone numbers, and personal details were leaked on Twitter. Following the incident, Nick blurred his home location on Google. It seems this wasn’t enough to stop people from getting revenge on Nick. Online, people were celebrating how Nick got doxxed. Most people dismiss it as a case of “fuck around and find out.” Others were less merciful and turned Nick’s words against him, writing, “Your house, our choice.”

Women were vindictive because this wasn’t just a harmless comment. On TikTok and Twitter, many women reported hearing Nick’s subverted comment in real life. Threatening to disregard women’s consent isn’t just an off-handed comment. It’s an actual threat with real consequences. Now, Nick’s on the receiving end of the same hateful comments he incited. As one TikTok skit cleverly put it, “So now he feels unsafe the same way he made women feel unsafe?”

A woman unironically comes to Nick’s rescue

Since being doxxed, Nick reportedly moved temporarily to his mother’s house. This address was leaked as well. It’s almost ironic that a woman chose to save Nick—the gender he gleefully vilifies on a regular basis. Nick’s violent rhetoric can’t be excused, but it doesn’t justify doxing him. It’s important to note that victims of doxing can take legal action where Nick is from. For legal purposes, it’s best never to encourage doxing—even if several groups he offended are more than delighted to take revenge against him. Regardless, this case just proves one thing: the internet always wins.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.