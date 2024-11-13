‘Your house. Our choice’: A extreme right-wing pundit is now getting doxxed over a disgusting anti-abortion slogan

Far-right hate influencer Nick Fuentes just had his address leaked. While he’s made inflammatory comments against minority groups in the past, women who were on the receiving end of his misogynist rhetoric had enough.

Nick cheered after Donald Trump was declared the winner of the 2024 presidential election. In conjunction with the celebratory tweets, Nick proceeded to mock women. On Twitter, he wrote, “Your body, our choice. Forever.” These chilling words were followed up with Nick gloating about how women’s bodies will be controlled by men in the coming Trump presidency.

The internet’s fury isn’t to be underestimated, because Nick’s address, phone numbers, and personal details were leaked on Twitter. Following the incident, Nick blurred his home location on Google. It seems this wasn’t enough to stop people from getting revenge on Nick. Online, people were celebrating how Nick got doxxed. Most people dismiss it as a case of “fuck around and find out.” Others were less merciful and turned Nick’s words against him, writing, “Your house, our choice.”

?? F*** AROUND AND FIND OUT



After going viral with the phrase "your body, my choice," Nick Fuentes has had all of his personal details doxxed on Twitter by women.



Your house, their choice. pic.twitter.com/HRpZd0IcIX — Gadget (@Gadget44027447) November 9, 2024

Women were vindictive because this wasn’t just a harmless comment. On TikTok and Twitter, many women reported hearing Nick’s subverted comment in real life. Threatening to disregard women’s consent isn’t just an off-handed comment. It’s an actual threat with real consequences. Now, Nick’s on the receiving end of the same hateful comments he incited. As one TikTok skit cleverly put it, “So now he feels unsafe the same way he made women feel unsafe?”

A woman unironically comes to Nick’s rescue

Nick Fuentes was doxxed, revealing his phone number and address. Hundreds of enraged women have been calling and showing up at his home.

Proving once and for all, “Your body, my choice..” was the single greatest pick-up line in history. — M Satiric (@m_satiric) November 11, 2024

Since being doxxed, Nick reportedly moved temporarily to his mother’s house. This address was leaked as well. It’s almost ironic that a woman chose to save Nick—the gender he gleefully vilifies on a regular basis. Nick’s violent rhetoric can’t be excused, but it doesn’t justify doxing him. It’s important to note that victims of doxing can take legal action where Nick is from. For legal purposes, it’s best never to encourage doxing—even if several groups he offended are more than delighted to take revenge against him. Regardless, this case just proves one thing: the internet always wins.

