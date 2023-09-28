‘Tomb Raider’ Anime Netflix Release Window, Trailer, Cast, Plot, and More

Lara Croft a.k.a The Tomb Raider is getting an anime! Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft is a Netflix original animated series coming to the streaming platform.

Release Window

The series was originally announced in 2021, and is slated for release sometime in 2024.

Trailer

Cast

Agent/Captain Peggy Carter herself Hayley Atwell will be voicing Lara Croft herself. Earl Baylon, who voiced Jonah in Shadow of the Tomb Raider is reportedly reprising his role, while Allen Maldonado will be voicing Lara’s techie friend, Zip.

Plot

This series is a direct sequel to the ‘Survivor Trilogy’ which included Square Ennix games Tomb Raider (2013), Rise of the Tomb Raider (2015), and Shadow of the Tomb Raider (2018). The trailer actually shows a picture of Lara with her friends from the first game including her deceased mentor Roth, her best friend Sam Nishimura, and close friend Jonah. Hopefully, the series will be able to explore what happened to them as Jonah was the only character to return for the sequels.

Live-Action Series

It seems as though we may have two dueling Tomb Raider series in production. Phoebe Waller-Bridge of Fleabag is reportedly working on a live-action series for Amazon, especially ironic given Waller-Bridge played an arguably Lara Croft-like character in the Indiana Jones and Dial of Destiny movie … though thankfully less objectified than Lara Croft usually is.

Getting two potential Tomb Raider series so close together is especially ironic considering the state of limbo the franchise has been in for the past five years. The last game was released in 2018, the same year as the Alicia Vikander Tomb Raider movie, to which we will unfortunately not be getting a sequel.

Still, the animation looks impressive and the two different series may offer different perspectives on one of the most iconic adventurers in gaming!

(featured image: Netflix)

