Phoebe Waller-Bridge Is Developing Not One, But TWO New Shows for Amazon

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has a huge fanbase, and for good reason: Her stuff rules. While many came to know and love Waller-Bridge through Fleabag, she’s been making great shows for a while, balancing her work between writing and starring in projects. Now, it seems that Waller-Bridge is upping her overall deal with Amazon to give us even more great television!

Waller-Bridge signed a three-year deal with Prime Video back in 2019 following the success of the second season of Fleabag. She went on to contribute to the screenplay for No Time to Die and is starring opposite Harrison Ford in the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. But Waller-Bridge isn’t done with television as her new deal with Amazon includes a pair of new adaptations.

So yes, this is a great time to be a fan of Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Now if we can only get her to think about season 3 of Fleabag in the process of working on the two shows she is reportedly developing.

Two new shows?! We’re blessed!

While it hasn’t been that long since we’ve had new Waller-Bridge content, it does feel like a gift to hear about two different projects that she’s reportedly developing for Prime Video. According to The Hollywood Reporter, one show is based on the novel Sign Here and follows a man working a “mundane job in the deals department on the fifth floor of Hell.”

Waller-Bridge is co-executive producing Sign Here with author Claudia Lux, who will reportedly write the series adaptation.

But that’s not all. The Fleabag mastermind is also rumored to be writing a new Tomb Raider series for Amazon! Waller-Bridge is reportedly writing this series, according to The Hollywood Reporter, but doesn’t have plans to star in it herself. It’s still exciting to know that there is a potential Tomb Raider series on the horizon.

But is season 3 of Fleabag on the radar?

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been pretty open about where the future of Fleabag lies. And while it’s up in the air, it’s seemingly not something that is going to happen soon. This new deal does have fans wondering if that means season 3 will happen sooner rather than later, and, to be honest, I don’t think a deal was what was keeping season 3 from happening.

It’s more that Waller-Bridge grows with the show, and until she hits an age where she wants to return to the series, I don’t think we’ll get anymore of Fleabag, the Hot Priest, or that fox. Still, this deal is great for fans of the writer and her work. Despite Waller-Bridge not starring in the rumored projects, they’ll still have her charm and that’s exciting!

Personally, seeing her take on Tomb Raider is enough of a draw for me, and I can’t wait to see what she does with Lara Croft. Even if she won’t take on the role herself.

