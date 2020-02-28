Things We Saw Today: Tom Holland Says He’d Recreate Back to the Future Scene If Robert Downey Jr. Paid for It

I have personally been haunted by the deep fake video of Robert Downey Jr. as Doc Brown and Tom Holland as Marty McFly for too long but now, if they wanted to refilm that scene together for my viewing pleasure? I’d gladly take that. I’d even volunteer to play Lorraine Baines McFly for free.

“That’s one of the only perfect movies made and we couldn’t do it any better,” Holland said to Access Hollywood on the red carpet for Onward when asked about the deep fake. He’s not wrong. Back to the Future is truly magic captured on film and it would be incredibly hard to ever recreate that.

But what Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. can do is give fans just this scene sans any kind of remake. Please, for me. For my health. The deep fake truly terrifies me.

The exciting thing is that Tom Holland would do it but only if Downey is in, willing to pay for it, and willing to give Tom Holland his fee. Damn, Thomas. Making demands that we appreciate.

In an interview with BBC Radio 1 (and transcribed by ScreenRant), Holland talked about the possibility of Robert Downey Jr. and himself reuniting as Doc Brown and Marty McFly, respectively.

“I’d be lying if I said there hadn’t been conversations in the past about doing some sort of remake, but that film is the most perfect film- or one of the most perfect films, one that could never be made better. That said, if [Robert Downey Jr.] and I could just shoot that one scene that they remade for fun – he could pay for it cause he’s got loads of money – I would do it for my fee and we could remake that scene. I think we owe it to deep fake because they did such a good job. … I think I’m gonna speak to Robert and see if we can try to recreate something for deep fake.”

The thing is: I agree with Holland. Back to the Future is a perfect movie and shouldn’t be touched but I would gladly take this scene. I don’t know, make it worth your while. Have fans pay to watch it and the proceeds go to the charity of your choice. It could be good for the world that way and would definitely keep that deep fake video away from me for as long as I may live.

At least, at the end of the day, we know that there won’t be a remake of Back to the Future until Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis are long gone, according to original director Zemeckis. They have our backs. Or at least that’s what Zemeckis told The Telegraph (transcribed by Vanity Fair) back in 2015.

“Oh, God no. That can’t happen until both Bob and I are dead. And then I’m sure they’ll do it, unless there’s a way our estates can stop it.”

So team Downey, the ball is in your court. I really want to see this (yes, this is a selfish want but also it’s for the good of the people too).

