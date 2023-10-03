Tom Hanks Is Not Pleased That an AI Version of Tom Hanks Is Selling Dental Plans

The use of Artificial Intelligence is wreaking havoc all over. Artists are having their work stolen. Authors are finding out that their words are being used to feed AI machines. Now AI is coming after actors. Imagine you are a super famous actor who is often referred to as “America’s dad.” You’ve worked hard to cultivate your career to the point where you can handpick your roles, even if they are sometimes questionable. Now after all that, imagine seeing your likeness in an advertising campaign that you didn’t consent to appearing in. That is just what happened to Tom Hanks.

Over the weekend, Hanks took to his official Instagram page to share the information for anyone who saw the ad. In his statement, Hanks said “BEWARE!! There’s a video out there promoting some dental plan with an AI version of me. I have nothing to do with it.” The post also featured a screenshot of “Tom Hanks” from the advertisement.

AI isn’t right

Created using Artificial Intelligence technology, the Hanks likeness might trick casual viewers. Looking closely, you can see that the teeth and mouth aren’t quite right. The image just feels wrong, and it doesn’t capture the real Tom Hanks. As the technology gets better, our ability to differentiate between what is real and what was generated with AI will decline.

Tom Hanks is the latest in a line of celebrities to claim AI misuse of their images or voices. Actor Stephen Fry revealed that AI harvested his voice from his narration of the Harry Potter book series so his recognizable vocals could be used in things he never recorded. Someone submitted an AI-generated song featuring rendered vocals of Drake and The Weeknd for a Grammy. If AI can use the voices and faces of the most famous people without repercussions, who knows how the rest of us can retain control over our own images.

(featured image: Sony Pictures)

