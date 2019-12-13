There Still Are Good Things in This World Like the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before Sequel

The world seems terrible and overwhelming, but there are new images for To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, and so not everything is terrible. The highly anticipated sequel to To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, the next installment shows Lara Jean still trying to figure out just who her heart longs for. (TEAM PETER FOR THE WIN!)

So, instead of thinking about the mess of the U.K. election yesterday or the impeachment vote that is looming over America, what if we looked at pictures of Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, and Jordan Fisher instead and talked about our excitement for To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You? Let us begin.

As many of us remember, Peter Kavinsky (Centineo) and Lara Jean Covey (Condor) were the iconic “fake couple turned into a real romance” trope that we love to see in our fanfiction regularly. When Lara Jean’s sister sends off the letters Lara wrote to all the boys that she’d had crushes on, it’s Peter who decides to help her protect herself from her neighborhood crush while also getting back at his ex-girlfriend. As we know, though, they realize they like each other, and the end of the film finds Lara Jean and Peter in one of the cutest relationships on the screen to date.

But their relationship is maybe a little bit more serious in P.S. I Still Love You. It seems as though Peter really does get to meet the family in this next film, standing with Lara Jean, her father, and her little sister. He met some of her family when they were pretending to date, but this has to be a lot more nerve-racking.

Don’t worry, though. If that family dinner tension is too much for Peter, it seems as if John Ambrose (played by Jordan Fisher) is going to be there to sweep Lara Jean off her feet. There is a beautiful still of both John and Lara Jean dancing with each other in the snow.

Cute and romantic, what does it mean for Peter Kavinsky, though?

Are Lara Jean and Peter going to have a hard time when John Ambrose comes to town in To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You?

To be quite honest, these pictures just make me happy that I have something to look forward to as we continue to live in the darkest of timelines. A cute little love story with a new additional love triangle? Sign me up! I’ll lose myself in the romantic woes of Lara Jean Covey for all of 2020, instead of whatever real-world problems lie ahead!

(image: Netflix / Bettina Strauss)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com