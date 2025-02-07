‘Tired of the white tears’: A Democrat Congresswoman calls out everything wrong with America today

Convicted felon Donald Trump is back in power, and now racism and misogyny are running unchecked in America. The pushback from Democrats has been disappointing, but some of them are still willing to don armor in this fight. Case in point: Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett.

Recommended Videos

As a Black woman in politics, Crockett has seen the worst of what America has to offer and she’s not going to take it lying down. During an appearance on CNN’s Laura Coates Live, she called out the “mediocre white boys” who were going after diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). She minced no words, and it was heartening to see. The topic in question on the show was the appointment of Darren Beattie, a former Trump speechwriter and suspected white nationalist, to the State Department. Beattie made a shockingly racist statement on the now far-right platform X, once known as Twitter, in October last year.

“Competent white men must be in charge if you want things to work,” he wrote. “Unfortunately, our entire national ideology is predicated on coddling the feelings of women and minorities, and demoralizing competent white men.“

This is untrue. No group is currently more coddled than white men. If that wasn’t the case, Donald Trump would never in a million years be president of the United States. And Crockett is now calling out Beattie with righteous anger.

“I am tired of the white tears. Listen, if you are competent, you are not concerned,” she said in a message to the anti-DEI white men. “When I walk into Congress every single day, you know why I don‘t feel a way and why you can‘t make me doubt who I am. It’s because I know that I had to work ten times as hard as they did just to get into the seat.” She then referred to some of the worst MAGAs. “When you look and you compare me to Marjorie Taylor Greene or me to Lauren Boebert, there is no comparison. And that is the life that we have always lived.”

“So the only people that are crying are the mediocre white boys that have been beaten out by people that historically have had to work so much harder,” she said.

She declared that Republicans “don’t want any more Kamala Harrises. They don’t want any more Jasmine Crocketts,” before concluding, “We will fight to the end to make sure that we get our due. Because, again, if you want to talk about the people that shouldn’t be in this country, you probably need to look in the mirror, because the last time I checked the Native Americans, who some of ICE have been rounding up, or the Puerto Ricans, who’re absolutely Americans – listen, the only people who came and colonized this place are your ancestors, Trump.”

It was a good speech and it wasn’t the first time Crockett made her feelings clear on the new administration. On Feb. 3 she appeared on MSNBC to talk about Trump’s firing of FBI agents involved in the Jan. 6 investigations.

“We have some sort of checks and balances, and [Trump] is doing everything that he can to get rid of those checks and balances. The DOJ and the people that he’s going after were simply doing their jobs,” she said. “The problem is that Americans thought that it was okay to take a full-fledged criminal and make him the president of the United States, and then they want to act aghast when he does criminal things. Let me tell you, we have a thug in charge of the United States. And if we don’t wake up, we may not have the United States because right now, he has only been successful in being a divider-in-chief.” Unfortunately, it remains to be seen if people will take Crockett’s words to heart.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy