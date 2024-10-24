‘His running mate, Elon Musk’: Tim Walz finally speaks out against Elon Musk and Donald Trump’s cringey bromance

Minnesota Governor and vice presidential nominee Tim Walz lambasted tech billionaire Elon Musk’s fiendishly eager support of Donald Trump, calling out the X/Twitter owner’s recent campaign trail antics as someone “skipping like a dips***.”

Walz: Look, I won't waste all of the time. I will talk about his running mate. His running mate, Elon Musk. Elon is on that stage jumping around skipping like a dipshit. pic.twitter.com/9beOlUedHA — Acyn (@Acyn) October 22, 2024

Speaking at a Madison rally Tuesday, Walz zeroed in on Musk’s viral appearance at Trump’s Butler, Pennsylvania event, where footage captured the world’s richest man bouncing and waving after Trump invited him onstage. The governor’s push into layperson vernacular marked a departure from typical political discourse, lending authenticity to his critique of what he framed as Musk’s weird and embarrassing allegiance to Trump.

Walz also managed to push Trump’s actual running mate, Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, off a cliff. “I’m gonna talk about his running mate… His running mate, Elon Musk,” he said, before highlighting how Musk has poured millions into Trump’s campaign through America PAC, his middling single-donor political action committee that’s already spent $72 million supporting the former president to apparently less-than-desirable results.

“Elon’s on that stage, jumping around, skipping like a dips*** on these things, you know it,” he said to laughter. “That guy is literally the richest man in the world, spending millions of dollars to help Donald Trump buy an election.”

America after Tim Walz calls Elon Musk a dipshit on national television https://t.co/PLh6fEkf9f pic.twitter.com/AspUPFDFOJ — j aubrey ? (@jaubreyYT) October 22, 2024

A pouty Musk fired back on X at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, comparing Walz to a clown emoji and posting that “saving the American people from the torture of hearing you speak for four years was worth it.”

Walz’s sharp criticism extends beyond Musk’s stage presence to his controversial million-dollar voter giveaways in swing states, which Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has called for investigation. “When you start flowing this kind of money into politics, I think it raises serious questions,” Shapiro recently said on NBC’s Meet the Press.

Walz just called Elon Musk a dipshit. pic.twitter.com/Uil0xj2UJR — LadyBoss253 (@WendyClapp1) October 22, 2024

The governor’s plain-spoken takedown resonates precisely because it strips away pretense. It calls necessary attention to the jarring spectacle of the world’s wealthiest individual doing soft-shoe for Trump in what Walz characterized as childish political theatrics.

