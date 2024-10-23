‘Tell us again how it’s not a GD cult?’: Kid cosplays as Donald Trump in church, has the internet calling out MAGAs for worshiping false idols and bad hair

I’m personally not a Christian, but even I know about the sin of idolatry. In fact, it is one of the ten commandments, the pillars of the religion: “You shall have no other gods before me.” MAGA Christians seem to have conveniently forgotten this rule but the internet’s reminding them.

Organized religion always fascinates me. Though not religious myself, I can see how having a community of like-minded people who believe in the same things as you can be a wonderful thing. It’s when that belief gets all tied up in hating other people, discriminating against those with differing beliefs, and promoting hate and spite that you lose me. Well, MAGA Christians have lost a lot of things—mainly the plot—but also the actual teachings of Christianity if this video is anything to go by.

Posted on X, the video shows a baby and a young boy being herded down a church aisle whilst dressed up as Trump, complete with YMCA backing music.

MAGA churches are so weird pic.twitter.com/PAad7ttre4 — PatriotTakes ?? (@patriottakes) October 22, 2024

Fans have been quick to point out the hypocrisy, commenting on the post which (at the time of writing) has 5.2 thousand comments. One commenter believes that their will be divine consequences for the sacrileges act of worshipping a false god.

Committing idolatry. It’s a deadly sin in the Bible. Trump and his cult will soon pay the price of defaming God. — ?Donna DebRoy? (@DebroyDonna) October 22, 2024

Others see less divine retribution and would like to see more real-world consequences, such as, oh, I don’t know, taxing an entity that avoids paying tax because they stay out of politics? Ldet’s face it though, in the U.S. church and state have long been hand in hand.

Any tax exempt entity that gets involved is politics is violating their tax exempt status & should be reported. Integrity doesn't matter to them only money does..so, let's make it hurt ?



Here's the form ???https://t.co/bkLtd8iBju — Antifa Princess™ II???⛵✨ (@tleighb70) October 22, 2024

Many have pointed out that the extreme nature and views held by MAGA Christians is borderline cult-like.

Folks don't ever normalize this. Seriously this is a dangerous cult and ppl best wake up — Renegade Cowboy?? ?⚓️??? (@Rene_gadeCowboy) October 22, 2024

Whilst others acknowledge that this behavior is not normal.

Tell us again how it’s not a GD cult? — Mz Morgan (@manningpride) October 22, 2024

This is not normal — Amy Lynn?? (@AmyLynnStL) October 22, 2024

This user pointed out the sheer hypocrisy within their belief system.

The same people who want the Ten Commandments in public schools won’t honor the Ten Commandments in church!?! pic.twitter.com/BNJAjFpXeO — Old Atlanna (@ATLboneNbred) October 22, 2024

Some are pointing out that the child appears to have to want nothing to do with it.

The little toddler is both hanging his head and shame & praying to the Lord for forgiveness — RiotWomenn (@riotwomennn) October 22, 2024

Within the Christian (and frankly many largescale) religion there are many contradictions. One point from the Bible can be countered by another, and people often end up cherry picking what they do and do not want to believe and follow. The scary thing about MAGA Christians has been watching them use their religion as a tool to promote Trump‘s highly antithetical and deeply disturbing messages. Trump knows he can use this to his advantage—he made his own Bible for god’s sake—likely in the hopes he can one day ascend to the lofty heights of deification.

