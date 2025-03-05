TikToker perfectly sums up and deconstructs misogyny in the ‘Pokémon’ community

The Pokémon franchise has long been known for its competitive battles, but there’s more to the animanga and game series than their signature pastime. So why are longtime fans invested in popular activities like shiny hunting, collecting, and cosplaying often relegated to being “casual” fans while competitive players are revered? One TikToker succinctly summed up and addressed the misogyny underlining this double standard, stating bluntly, “Non-competitive Pokémon fans are not casual fans.”

Mallory, user @archaeomal on TikTok, is a Pokémon content creator who breaks down and explores the real-life archaeological and historical influences behind Pokémon designs, regions, and lore. She never shies away from feminist discussions, dissecting common arguments against femme designs and more. She recently tackled one of the most proliferative issues in the Pokémon community—the belief that there are only two types of Pokémon fans: competitive and casual.

When you think of die-hard Pokémon fans, the competitive sphere likely comes to mind. Beyond in-game battle facilities and online battle features, the Pokémon World Championships is an annual event that spotlights players specializing in the trading card game, video game series, and more. Fans of all walks of life are invited to spectate battles, but only those who qualify can compete, given a stage to show off strong Pokémon and strategies.

Despite years of experience, countless hours logged, or money spent on collectibles and materials, fans who instead invest their time in collecting and shiny hunting their favorite Pokémon or cosplaying beloved characters often aren’t taken as seriously as competitive players, who are treated as Pokémon professor-level experts. For those uninterested in battling, “casual fan” is the ultimate snub. Coincidentally, most who prefer to raise monsters, curate themed teams, and dress up are also young girls, women, and LGBTQIA+ fans.

As Mallory notes, this difference is rooted in misogyny. I’d add that homophobia plays a role as well. In any case, the term “casual fan” is used to diminish player experiences outside of battling—and it’s getting old.

Misogyny is nothing new, but it’s getting old

I’ve been playing Pokémon since childhood, with Crystal being the first game I really got into. I played Red, Blue, and Yellow, but the second generation’s third entry allowed me to place myself in the game in a way that its predecessors didn’t, thanks to the video game series’ first female protagonist, Kris. At seven years old, like Margot Robbie’s Barbie, I was shocked to discover this feminist milestone didn’t guarantee acceptance or respect from male players. In fact, we hadn’t even graduated from Feminism 101.

Jabs like, “It’s called Game Boy for a reason,” and getting quizzed on Pokémon types and match-ups were the least of my worries. Frankly, it sucked most to be turned away from hangouts where the boys on my block would battle for hours in Pokémon Stadium. Progress has been made to make the franchise more inclusive in the past three decades, introducing new female protagonists with each release as well as Black and brown characters and queer-coded Trainers. But Pokémon can’t seem to evade the misogyny, homophobia, and racism that run rampant in male-dominated video games, TCG, and anime communities.

This has driven many, myself included, to engage with Pokémon in ways other than battling. While I’m sure not all collectors, shiny hunters, and cosplayers got their start as a result of childhood ostracism, I don’t think I’m an exception, either. That’s why it’s no surprise that hobbies dominated by female and LGBTQIA+ fans are minimized, and Pokémon like Chikorita are still criticized for being “too girly” and “weak.” It is silly, though.

Even in-universe, battling isn’t everything. The Pokémon animated series, TCG, and most video game releases may focus on challenging other Trainers and Pokémon, but it’s just as often acknowledged that not everyone’s looking for a battle. Throughout the series, characters like May, Dawn, and Serena give Pokémon Contests and Showcases their all, training their partners to perform choreographed routines that demonstrate their personalities, teamwork, and best moves. You can enter these contests in several games. Most titles also feature Pokémon Fanatics, a Trainer archetype decked out in Pokémon merch or cosplay. Heck, Brock wanted to be a Pokémon breeder, another archetype that made its way to the games.

To many—and above all else—Pokémon are simply companions. Your background and how you choose to live alongside Pokémon, whether strong or weak, are unimportant. This has always been the franchise’s key takeaway, yet it’s still lost on so many members of the Pokémon community.

