What do you mean, ‘who’s picking Chikorita?’ The ‘Pokémon’ fandom’s sexism is showing—and I’m still picking my girl in ‘Legends: Z-A’

In light of Pokémon Day 2025, I was thrilled to see Chikorita revealed as one of the returning starters in Pokémon Legends: Z-A. Then I remembered people hate Chikorita. Like, to the point of crashing out on the internet. One user on TikTok asked, “Literally, who’s picking Chikorita?”

Recommended Videos

@funky_lil_lynx Literally my ONLY complaint is that they used two starters from the same gen like, we were hoping for three different ones, but that’s about it! Love everything else! And Chikorita deserves some love let’s be honest. #pokemon #pokemonza ♬ original sound – Dorian⚔️??

Originally from the Johto region, the Grass-type starter Chikorita is back for the release of Legends: Z-A. It’s joined by fellow Johto partner, the Water-type Totodile, and the Unova region’s Fire starter, Tepig. Altogether, this is a rag-tag trio of Pokémon that have gone overlooked since their regional debuts and are now getting a fair chance to shine as we head back to Lumiose City in Kalos. You’d think this were cause for celebration, right?

Not even the possibility of Mega Evolution or a new regional evolution is enough to stop the Chikorita hate. Since it was introduced back in the Gen II titles Gold & Silver and became a member of Ash’s team in the anime, Chikorita and her iconic leaf ponytail have been the subjects of criticism and bad faith debates, held to the same double standards as the girls and LGBTQIA+ fans who’ve stuck by her side all these years.

Surprise, surprise! People still hate Chikorita in 2025

If it’s not a complaint about Chikorita’s “girly” or “lackluster” appearance, it’s about her average stats and poor performance in her native region. Funny, considering its final evolution, Meganium, is comparable to fan favorites like the Kalos fossil Pokémon Aurorus and just about as useful as Charizard if we’re strictly talking home games. Meanwhile, Charizard remains not only one of the most beloved Pokémon of all time but also revered for its apparent strength, given not one but two Mega forms—both of which are making a comeback in Legends: Z-A. Unsurprisingly, the Chikorita hate train presses on.

While design and stat preferences are subjective, what’s especially silly about furthering this narrative is that the thinly-veiled misogyny that’s always surrounded the Chikorita line likely won’t hold very much weight soon. With the next Legends title in the works, we can safely assume we’ll see each returning starter receive a new form, whether a regional final evolutionary form or Mega Evolution. Either way, stat boosts and design touch-ups are all but guaranteed, answering big complaints.

In the meantime, singling out Chikorita and bashing its stats feels needlessly hateful and, honestly, pretty sexist and homophobic. To those asking who’s planning on picking Chikorita: I am! And I’m tired of debating one of my favorite starters’ viability.

Though it may seem like a bunch of random guys came out of the woodwork to tell everyone how disappointed they are that Chikorita is back, there are just as many fans eager to choose the Grass partner for another adventure. Maybe it’s not much, but I’ve even seen Tumblr polls showing Chikorita is ahead of both Totodile and Tepig for Legends: Z-A starter picks. Here’s a load of love and support for the little bean sprout to restore your faith in the Pokémon community.

(@shinypokemonshowdwon)

If you’re a Chikorita, Bayleef, and Meganium fan, knowing the line could be getting a makeover soon is more than a little nerve-wracking. We all want to see her at her best, after all. With the first-look trailer released on Pokémon Day 2025, some have pointed out that Chikorita will now have access to the Fairy-type move Disarming Voice in Legends: Z-A, implying she might gain a dual Grass and Fairy typing with a potential new form. Please, Game Freak, do right by our girl!

Pokémon Legends: Z-A is slated for release in late 2025.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy