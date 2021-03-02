One of the Most Fun Things About Thor: Ragnarok Gets a New Spin in Love and Thunder Set Photos

**Spoiler warning: Possible Thor 4 spoilers discussed and in set pictures.**

Set photos published by The Daily Mail have me even more intrigued for what’s to happen in Thor: Love and Thunder. The Taika Waititi-directed film already has a star studded cast in the form of Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, and a whole bunch of Guardians of the Galaxy cast members.

The addition in these new set photos is surprising and brings back one of my favorite things about Thor: Ragnarok: Loki’s play telling the story of Thor and his companions. The return of Matt Damon makes sense because the Damon family moved to Australia, obviously there to give Matt time to film as the faux Loki. And there are plenty of theories why he’s back.

The return of Luke Hemsworth makes sense, too. Someone has to play opposite Matt Damon’s faux Loki. So why not use Chris Hemsworth’s actual brother to fill the role; blonde locks and beard included? I theorize that the Asgardians are once again a bit bored and need some good clean entertainment to keep them grounded until they find a permanent home.

The surprise turn of events is who will play Hela in Love and Thunder. In the set photos, Melissa McCarthy appears to be in the role of Hela in the in-universe retelling. The pics show McCarthy dressed in green with the headpiece Hela is known for. And even though the photos are a bit blurry, it’s clear that Waititi is set to continue the running gag of a Thor play within the movie.

Personally, I’m here for McCarthy possibly playing this version of Hela. Cate Blanchett absolutely killed it when she took on the role in Thor: Ragnarok, and I have no doubt that McCarthy will bring levity to the role in a way we’ve never seen before. This also ties back to the Asgardians feeling a bit bored. Maybe McCarthy’s character got the role of Hela and is acting her little heart out for her people’s benefit.

Whatever it is, we’re here for it and everything that Thor: Love and Thunder is serving up. Waititi is a director to be trusted, and he’ll absolutely make us laugh at the ridiculousness of a play recounting Thor and his companions’ lives before turning it around and making us feel all the feelings for what was lost in Thor: Ragnarok. I’m calling it now!

