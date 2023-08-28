This ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Moment is Ramping Up the Drama for the Season Finale

The latest episode of What We Do in the Shadows, “The Roast,” focuses on just that: a boisterous roast that the vampires of Staten Island put on for Laszlo after he seems to fall into a catatonic state. But some earth-shattering secrets come out during the festivities—with one still waiting to blow up.

Spoilers for episode 8, “The Roast,” ahead!

To recap: during the roast, the Guide lets slip to Baron Afanas that Guillermo is the one who accidentally burnt him to a crisp by exposing him to sunlight. Afanas chases Guillermo around the house, determined to kill him, even accidentally killing the Guillermo-shaped fish monster that Laszlo created in his lab. Finally, though, Guillermo and Afanas come to a truce after Afanas finds out that Guillermo has already been turned into a vampire. But then, whoopsie! Guillermo burns Afanas again, and has to hide in Nandor’s coffin.

At the end of the episode, Guillermo and Nandor share a surprisingly sweet moment. Nandor, unsure of whether this Guillermo is the real one (remember that the fish monster incident just happened), demands some trivia to verify his identity. That’s how we learn that Nandor has memorized a heartfelt card that Guillermo gave him many years ago, when he first became Nandor’s familiar.

The vamps have always been pretty crummy to Guillermo, getting his name wrong and feeding him raw chicken, but we’ve seen Nandor’s affection for Guillermo grow over the years. The revelation that Nandor remembers that card, though, shows that the affection has been there all along—even if Nandor is usually too solipsistic to show it.

And now, thanks to the fallout from the roast, Nandor is the only person who doesn’t know that Guillermo secretly got another vampire to turn him. That’s going to compound his humiliation when the information inevitably comes out. Not only has Nandor been shamed so thoroughly that a murder suicide is the only acceptable course of action, but he’s the last one to find out? Ouch.

The two-part season finale is dropping next week, so we don’t have to wait too long to watch this dumpster fire of betrayal and mortification ignite. Oh, it’s going to be juicy, I can feel it! I’ll be counting down the days.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

