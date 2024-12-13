‘This slaps’: Duolingo’s owl releases its own unhinged K-pop track on Spotify

Language learning app Duolingo is known for its shocking ads and its villainous owl mascot, Duo. That heinous bird would stop at nothing just to make sure you’re keeping your app streak alive.

Recommended Videos

Recently, Duolingo released a K-pop music video—an unsubtle threat to anyone who forgets to do their daily exercises. Inspired by the survival-thriller Korean drama Squid Game, Duolingo released its own song about the consequence of a broken streak. Titled “Korean or Get Eaten,” the song features a bunch of Duo mascots dancing in an empty parking lot in front of a student whose streak in the app just ended. Morbidly, part of the lyrics read, “You don’t know you’re gonna die, say goodbye.”

In a desperate bid to save his life, the student tried to do the language exercise but ran out of hearts. Duo and his evil minions took the student away in a suspicious van. But in an unexpected twist of events, Duo seemed to regret disposing of the student. In typical romance K-drama fashion, Duo had sad googly eyes directed at the student before he chucked into the van. Rumor has it that those who break their streaks are never seen again.

Wait 24 hours for another outrageous ad

Needless to say, there’s a lot going on in this ad—too much for a language learning app. Everyone else who watched it was just as shocked but was just amused with the catchy song that accompanied the video. One wrote, “Omg, wait, this slaps more than some gg [girl group] songs.” Others on YouTube refused to believe this was a mere ad for a language learning company.

This is the most outrageous ad Duolingo has produced, but it’s best to wait until 24 hours and check Duolingo’s official Twitter account. After all, Duo’s rather keen on trends. Duo knows everything, from the “queen never cry” meme to referencing the absurd number of lookalike contests in 2024. The bird is everywhere, so for any Duolingo learners out there who are about to lose their streak, log off and don’t disappoint Duo.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy