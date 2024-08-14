This new Kraven trailer really needed more of the energy of his campiest version yet

Kraven the Hunter is probably my favorite off-beat villain that Spider-Man has. He is weird, loves animals, and is so big! Spidey is a tiny boy and Kraven looms over him, which I think is kind of fun to look at. But I like a specific energy for Kraven.

The latest trailer for Sony’s big-screen take on the villain doesn’t have enough of it:

Some of Spidey’s villains can have a more serious approach to them. I am excited to see what Kraven has in store for me even if it feels like a more realistic approach to the hunter, but what I wish we’d do with these Sony movies is lean into the camp that can exist in Spider-Man’s universe. Villains like Lizard and the Green Goblin and even Doc Ock are seen as more serious villains, but you have to stop and remember that their origins are outrageous.

You know what I’d love to see most? The energy of the song “A Freak Like Me Needs Company” from Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. The cursed Broadway musical with music by U2 is infamous for a lot of reasons. Personally, my favorite part of the musical comes from a song in which the Green Goblin (Patrick Page) introduces the Sinister Six to the audience.

During the introduction of the villains joining his side against Peter Parker, Gobby says something absolutely unhinged about Kraven, and it is honestly all I ever really think about. He … kind of insinuates that Kraven is into bestiality, and that’s just funny to me: “This next guy loves the animals, sometimes a little too much.”

Behold! My favorite thing to share on the internet:

Let these villains be campy!

The reason Venom worked is because they let Eddie (Tom Hardy) and Venom do whatever they wanted. It was weird and that was enough for us. We didn’t have some serious take on alien sludge that takes over human bodies. With Kraven, I wanted him to be a little weird. He is a giant game hunter who is obsessed with a man who acts like a spider.

Sometimes, I think we forget how weird these guys are and how Peter loves to call them out for it. So while I am excited to see what Kraven has in store, I do think it is leaning a bit too serious for my liking. They have a seemingly serious take on Rhino in the latest trailer. Come on now! Let these villains be weird. For me, please. And for Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark.

